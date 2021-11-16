Sports

Paolo Banchero accused of aiding and abetting

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Paolo reported for aiding and abetting: at the wheel of his Jeep, stopped for a traffic violation, there was the grandson of coach K, positive of nothing in the alcohol test

The first week of college basketball ended in the worst way for Paolo Banchero. As reported by the News & Observer, the future blue is accused of aiding and abetting and will have to appear on December 8 in front of a judge. Duke, the 19-year-old’s team, will go on the pitch in the Italian night for his fourth game of the season but the long-term NBA first-choice odor may not be there.

the accusations

According to Christopher Knox, spokesman for the North Carolina traffic police, the car in which Banchero was traveling with his partner Michael Savarino, the nephew of coach Mike Krzyzewski, was stopped at 1.10 am between Saturday and Sunday (a few hours after Duke’s third game of the season, against Campbell, which Banchero closed with 18 points) for not respecting a stop. Driving the 2017 white Jeep SUV registered in the blue’s name was Savarino, who according to the agent showed signs of being tipsy: Coach K’s grandson tested positive for the double alcohol test (at the legal limit of 0.08, sufficient in the state of North Carolina to be considered drunk) to which he was subjected. Savarino was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and for drinking alcohol despite not having the legal age to do so (Savarino, a third year at school, is 20, the legal limit in North Carolina is 21), Banchero was sued for aiding and abetting, for having his partner drive his car, knowing that he was over the legal alcohol limit for driving. According to the arrest report, viewed by News & Observer, Banchero was sitting in the rear seats when the car was stopped.

the note

“We are dealing with a legal matter involving two members of our basketball team. Any other action resulting from this problem will be decided by the university management “said coach K in a statement sent to the News & Observer. The two could be suspended for Duke’s game against Gardner-Webb today

November 16, 2021 (change November 16, 2021 | 17:12)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Vecino explodes, now the future at Inter is complicated: from Mou’s Rome to Toro and Napoli, he can start as early as January | First page

22 hours ago

Roma-Montecatini, Mourinho’s first test. Zaniolo, goals and captain’s armband

July 15, 2021

The farewell to Turin is bitter after years as a protagonist. Sirigu, the new life is Genoa

July 15, 2021

break with Raiola and farewell to Juventus

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button