Paolo Banchero accused of aiding and abetting

The first week of college basketball ended in the worst way for Paolo Banchero. As reported by the News & Observer , the future blue is accused of aiding and abetting and will have to appear on December 8 in front of a judge. Duke, the 19-year-old’s team, will go on the pitch in the Italian night for his fourth game of the season but the long-term NBA first-choice odor may not be there.

the accusations

–

According to Christopher Knox, spokesman for the North Carolina traffic police, the car in which Banchero was traveling with his partner Michael Savarino, the nephew of coach Mike Krzyzewski, was stopped at 1.10 am between Saturday and Sunday (a few hours after Duke’s third game of the season, against Campbell, which Banchero closed with 18 points) for not respecting a stop. Driving the 2017 white Jeep SUV registered in the blue’s name was Savarino, who according to the agent showed signs of being tipsy: Coach K’s grandson tested positive for the double alcohol test (at the legal limit of 0.08, sufficient in the state of North Carolina to be considered drunk) to which he was subjected. Savarino was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and for drinking alcohol despite not having the legal age to do so (Savarino, a third year at school, is 20, the legal limit in North Carolina is 21), Banchero was sued for aiding and abetting, for having his partner drive his car, knowing that he was over the legal alcohol limit for driving. According to the arrest report, viewed by News & Observer, Banchero was sitting in the rear seats when the car was stopped.