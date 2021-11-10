Paolo Banchero, how was his Duke debut

The ball arrives in the middle post, at the elbow. Automatic, the doubling is triggered. Paolo Banchero knows it, he expects it. As soon as the moment is right, he sings the other side, towards the bottom line. A strong dribble, from the left. Then he stands up and shoots, with the weight carrying him off the pitch. Basket, to the delight of all. Duke fans produce the loudest scream of the night. Someone, in the pigeon house of Madison Square Garden, exchanges puzzled glances. It is the precise moment in which one realizes why Banchero’s debut was expected with such trepidation.

The Seattle native as well as officially convenable by our national team, will finish with 22 points, 7/11 shooting, 7 rebounds, 7 fouls suffered. A convincing performance, which gives the Blue Devils a solid victory against the arch enemies of Kentucky, in the Madison Square Garden tournament that kicked off the NCAA season. «It looked like a match like any other: the warm-up, the tap-off, the usual things. Then, when the fans started making a deafening noise, I realized that no, it wasn’t a match like any other, “Banchero said at the end of the match. Bombarded with the thicket of questions that only a first choice candidate in the NBA Draft is destined to suffer.

We are in November. It is the first game of the year, but outside Madison Square Garden there is a strange air from the beginning of April, typical of the Final Four weekend, when the March madness of collegiate basketball ends. Some of it is due to the mild climate, atypical for this time of year in the Big Apple, but some is due to the concentration of talent of a tournament that showcases four absolute college basketball nobles – in addition to Duke and Kentucky, also Kansas and Michigan State. And some are the flocks of ocean blue sweatshirts of Kentucky fans grazing casually along 7th Avenue, slalom between tourists and businessmen. A typical scene of any event that sees the presence of the Wildcats, whether you are in New York or Salt Lake City. Useful to remind us how the fans of this university are as noisy as they are refractory to style concerns.

Can’t overstate just how great it is to see Madison Square Garden filled again for college basketball. pic.twitter.com/C4mzeoMvBm – John Fanta (@John_Fanta) November 10, 2021

And so, one would think to be truly at the gates of spring, if the memory of the November foliage that colors the urban belt of New Jersey, just outside the city, were not still very vivid in the eyes. A collection of orange shades that envelops the city differently popular such as Rawhay, Elizabeth, Edison – sacred places for fans of the Sopranos, and whose decadent air succumbs for a few days a year to the reigning dictatorship of foliage autumnal. Offering such a bucolic approach to college basketball that it feels like a hallucination.

For Banchero it is difficult to imagine a more evocative stage to make his debut. And not only for the aura of myth that Madison Square Garden inevitably carries with it. Even if it were played in the middle of the Alaskan ice, Duke-Kentucky remains the expression of a torrid, historic rivalry – definitely the most heartfelt in college basketball, among those involving teams from different states. A clash that has been missing from the NCAA tournament since 1998, but which each time evokes glorious names and dramatic moments. Over all The Shot, the siren shot with which Christian Laettner chastised Kentucky by receiving an all-court pass from Grant Hill, in what remains perhaps the most famous basket in the entire history of collegiate basketball. And so, thirty years later, the electricity remained intact. You can read it on the shirt I still hate Christian Laettner of a Kentucky fan, promptly framed on the illuminated scoreboard. And you can breathe it in boooo of contempt accompanying the announcement of John Calipari, Kentucky coach. Figure divisive for excellence – but one could safely say hated – on the college basketball scene. In such a battle atmosphere, which could perfectly be that of an NCAA tournament game, Banchero takes the part without showing the slightest hesitation. On the contrary, he keeps a veteran attitude from the beginning, adapting to the progress of the game, and forcing very little.

Banchero starts in a quintet, as expected. The first penetration, as soon as the ball is touched, crashes against the defense. But fears of a disappointing debut are swept away quickly. The first basket is a soft jump shot. Follows a dunk on a drain, then two free. Then again the jump shot. Then again free. Without realizing it he is already at 12 after the first half, the best scorer of his. The only moment of concern comes at the beginning of the recovery. After a couple of unnatural movements he asks for the change, disappears in the locker room. He touches his thigh. Muscle injury is feared, but it is simply cramping. A drip and a massage, and he’s back on the pitch, ready for the final sprint. He scores another shot from the average, then comes the feat described in the opening.

Paolo Banchero is too smooth 🥶 pic.twitter.com/0VyB5X7J7b – ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2021

Forced to plug its isolations, the Kentucky defense grants corridors to its comrades. With the spaces reduced to a flicker, Banchero scrapes a basket and does it from a goal kick. Until the recovery in the final that gives the crowd the last scream of the evening, a ball torn from the setter thanks to a perfect positioning on the penetration line, which puts the definitive seal on the fate of the match.

Net of the sensations, it remains difficult to focus on strengths and weaknesses after a single evening. However, this match was enough to get an idea of ​​Banchero’s monstrous versatility and how much Krzyzewski intends to exploit it. Mainly deployed as a strong forward, alongside a center with a strong internal vocation such as the imposing Mark Williams, Banchero participated in different ways. Attacking in front of the basket from the perimeter, receiving the ball in the middle post, and often leading the offensive transition firsthand. After a recovery or a defensive rebound, or as a secondary ball carrier to attack Kentucky’s pressing, especially in the final game. In defense, the most effective weapon was his lightning-fast 6-meter shot after an away dribble – a technical gesture that against the Kentucky defenders he performed with the same ease that he showed in high school, and which seems ready to be exported effectively to the NBA right away. Equally promising, albeit less striking in the highlights in circulation, is the propensity to transform contacts into fouls suffered. Either going towards the basket or shooting from a standing position. The 9 free frees won, of which 8 on actual shooting, are the most important proof of this.

Paolo Banchero with the smooth cross and pullup. 6’10 ” #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/WA2OqzzHqA – CLIP SZN (@VolsAndDraft) November 10, 2021

Even in the defensive half of the field he showed appreciable flexibility. While dealing with not particularly dangerous opponents – Jacob Toppin and Keion Brooks Jr. – he conceded only 5 points to the direct opponent in the whole game – a sleep on a cut and a lazy close on a three-pointer. For the rest, he was generally found ready, both for help and for some emergency changes away from the basket. “It gets better every day. He has improved a lot compared to how he played a month ago “Coach K. will say at the end of the game.” The only thing I didn’t like is the excess dribbles “he explained immediately after referring to a situation in the first half in which Banchero lingered. with the dribbles in place, losing the rhythm and ending up committing a breakthrough. The three-pointer should also be reviewed: the defense granted it to him and he missed all three attempts, without particular conviction. But the balance remains largely positive. Especially for a player whose instinct is to let loose in the open field, and who has managed to make a difference even in a physical match, mainly played in the middle of the pitch. «Sometimes you notice too little, I would like you to talk more. He has a great ability to always think the right thing. He must also learn to communicate it to his teammates », with these words closed his advice to Banchero his coach.

After the praise for his protégé, Krzyzewski enjoys the first leg of his final catwalk. After 41 seasons at the helm of the Blue Devils, he will retire at the end of this season with five NCAA titles on the board, several golds with the USA national team, and an immovable place among those who have made the history of this game. Before the tap-off he had inaugurated his own farewell tour soberly, receiving an ESPN plaque in front of a still half-empty Madison Square Garden. Collected the applause of those present with a hasty greeting, however, he had shown an evident eagerness to reach the team, still clearly immersed in his present as a coach. From the bench it was the usual coach K .: a continuous waving, often in harmony with Jon Scheyer, the former player who will pick up the legacy on the bench at the end of the year. “It just felt so goodHe will say at the end, as if he had coached his first match. And to feel good tonight, there are many. It’s November, there’s still a whole season ahead. And for Banchero, an entire career.