Paolo Banchero ‘light years’ ahead of Julius Randle and Blake Griffin as freshman

It took Paolo Banchero very little to convince fans and experts. LeBron James included.

In the first with Duke the winger showed class, technique and good physical / athletic skills, in addition to his well-known knowledge of the game.

Good first for Paolo Banchero and Trevor Keels, Duke prevails on Kentucky 79-71

ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz talked about it in Espn’s new mock Draft, in which Paolo is # 2 behind potential unicorn Chet Holmgren.

“If it hadn’t been clear before the Champions Classic, now it certainly is: Banchero has almost all the ingredients that the teams are looking for in a number 1 choice, a goal that is well within his reach if he continues to play as he did against Kentucky. The 18-year-old proved too powerful, agile and technical for the Wildcats defense, scoring 22 points with just 11 shots and also battling cramps in the second half. Despite the 0 out of 3 from over the arc, Banchero gave us an idea of ​​all the different ways he can build a shot …. Banchero’s offensive attack is a balanced mix of power and finesse, with solutions used by outsiders like Jayson Tatum and Melo Anthony, but he does it by having the physique of a Julius Randle or a Blake Griffin. In a nutshell, Banchero is one of the best big man freshmen that I remember evaluating in terms of creating his own shot, light years ahead of Randle and Griffin in the same phase ”.

We close with a part on defense:

“In addition to his varied offensive play, Banchero looks like he could become a defensive asset at the NBA level, given the impressive way he moved his feet on defensive changes on guards and wielders against Kentucky.”

Still as regards the ‘Banchero-mania’, the Blue Devils winger also ended up on the cover of SLAM …