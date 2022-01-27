Paolo Bonolis: “Sanremo? A sung mass”

There are only a few days left in Sanremo and many aspects of the Italian Song Festival are still obscure. Suspense builds interest, but for some it’s always the same soup. Paolo Bonolis has a very precise idea of ​​the Festival and has returned to talk about it in an interview with the weekly Today.

Sanremo in an outdoor location

The conductor would like to detach Sanremo from the Ariston, “a sacrilege” for the interviewer and beyond. “But it is not a sacrilege: the Ariston was not consecrated by any religious faith! It is a beautiful theater – explained Bonolis – which in my opinion has exhausted its expressive function. I believe that, given the technological potential we have, yes can imagine a television story that is more contemporary “. Bonolis imagines it “not necessarily in a closed place. Sanremo must be as amazing as possible, otherwise it is a sung mass, which has immense value, but does not deviate from the trajectory it has ridden for decades.

Bonolis did Sanremo twice, in 2005 and 2009, and for this reason the conductor would like something different for the Song Festival, he would need, according to him, to “be highlighted with something that the Italian spectator has no way of seeing. throughout the television season “. About Checco Zalone has a very precise idea: “It’s a formidable choice, Checco is a wonderful character. As well as Fiorello. But they are always our product. Bringing Mike Tyson, Hugh Grant, Will Smith cost a lot but gave Sanremo the real patina of the event “.