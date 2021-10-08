Paolo Calabresi and the time he pretended to be Nicolas Cage at the stadium (and everyone fell for it)

Nicolas Cage is one of the best known faces in the world of cinema. Protagonist of many successful films such as Face / Off – Two faces of a killer, The Family Man, The Mystery of the Templars – National Treasure, And Ghost Rider, in 1995 at the age of thirty-two he became the fifth youngest actor ever to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Away from Las Vegas. Few people know that, a few years ago, someone stole his identity …

That time Paolo Calabresi pretended to be Nicolas Cage

In 2000, the Roman actor Paolo Calabresi – a great Roma fan – disguised himself as Nicolas Cage to be able to attend a AC Milan – Rome for free. His disguise was so perfect that he was welcomed at San Siro by the entire Milan management.

Galliani was happy to see the game next to Cage, in the authority stands. When we entered it was incredible, in the morning I called Telepiù giving a fake tip. When I arrived there was the array of cameras, they wanted to send me the car and I was with a horrible point and it was not credible. I asked for the show car of the theater with some terrified friends. They made us go all the way down and Milan had played on this thing. I spoke English well but not so well, Galliani just nodded. He wanted to take me to the locker room and we went all the way up the stairwell in the locker room. He gave me Jose Mari’s shirt, I gave it to the driver. Inside the locker room it was incredible, even the players fell for it. Capello welcomed me, there was a stench. He introduced me to Francesco Totti who I then met again in Trigoria and told me: “In fact it seemed strange to me that Nicolas Cage always said the same things.”

Paolo Calabresi disguised himself a second time as Nicolas Cage in 2008, in that case to attend Real Madrid – Rome for free.