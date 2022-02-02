Paolo Dal Pino resigned as president of Lega Serie A

Paolo Dal Pino announced his resignation as president of Lega Serie A. Dal Pino, who is 59, was elected for a first term in 2020 and re-elected for a second in January 2021. Dal Pino motivated his resignation by saying that a few weeks ago he moved with his family to the United States, and therefore it is impossible for him to continue to be the president of Serie A.

The resignation comes after a rift had arisen in recent days between the Lega Serie A and the FIGC, a federation of which all the Italian football leagues belong. On January 27, the twenty teams of the championship had sent a letter to the president of CONI Giovanni Malagò and to the undersecretary for sport Valentina Vezzali against the reform of the statute of the league wanted by federal president Gabriele Gravina.

The reform, approved in November, provides for the Serie A League to lower the quorum in the votes of the assembly from the qualified majority of two thirds of the members to the simple one, or 11 instead of 14, as it is now. The letter said that the FIGC cannot “interfere in the choices that pertain to the life of the association, such as by imposing certain constitutive and deliberative quorums”. Lega Serie A had until January 31 to adjust its statute. After the letter sent to Malagò and Vezzali, Gravina decided to grant an extension of fifteen days, as requested by the managing director Luigi De Siervo. In case of non-compliance, Gravina said that the Serie A League will be commissioned.