Paolo Fox, Horoscope 2022 in Your Facts / Gemini, Libra and Aquarius predictions

Horoscope 2022 by Paolo Fox: Gemini

As per tradition in the last episode of the year of Your Facts it was presented the Paolo Fox 2022 Horoscope for the 12 zodiac signs for the year that begins. Here are the astrologer’s predictions for 2022 for air signs: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. For the Twins if there are any issues to be resolved, be careful because before May there will be no changes. It will be with the transit of Jupiter, between May and October, that things will begin to change and improve. On the work April will be an operational month. The central part of the year will be very important, after June 23 you can have good news. There will be a beautiful Trine between Mars and Saturn between September and October. The whole second part of the year will protect you in business matters. Beware of some legal disputes, but the rewards will come in the spring.

According to thehoroscope Paolo Fox 2022 the year begins with some doubts in love for the Balance, on the other hand, 2021 disappointed you towards the end. In March Venus will be in a splendid position, May and June will be months of strength to make choices oflove. October will also be an intriguing month. For what concern work move by April, before Jupiter enters opposition. It will not be a difficult sky in the second part of the year, also because, Saturn is on your side in the second part of the year, but you will have to review some agreements. L’fish tank starts well for the feelings: in March Venus will be in the sign. The first part of the year is very favorable for love and work. June July will be the best months to sign contracts. Saturn stays in the sign, pay attention to economic issues. Attention in the months of March and April.

