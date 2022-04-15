Paolo Guerrero and the exorbitant figure he stopped earning after his departure from Inter de Porto Alegre
The constant injuries Paolo Guerrero caused his bond with Internacional de Porto Alegre to deteriorate over time, so the Peruvian player decided to accelerate his departure from the team, thus reaching a mutual agreement with the club and making his dismissal official in October last yearwhen he still had a contract until December 31, 2021.
Until then, the captain of the Peruvian National Team was one of the highest paid players in all of Brazilian football, receiving approximately one annual remuneration of 1 million 780 thousand dollars and winning monthly approximately 148 thousand dollars, according to the Diario Líbero. Exorbitant economic figure that the Peruvian striker has stopped receiving since he parted ways with Inter.
Uncertain destiny of the Peruvian 9
Since he became a free player, Paolo has not managed to get a team, although he has been linked with MLS clubs, Alianza Lima and now Botafogo from Brazil, however, the 38-year-old footballer has not come to fruition in any of the negotiations; this because he still hasn’t recovered 100% in his knee and the same reason why he continues with his treatment in the United States.
On the other hand, it is known that Ricardo Gareca plans to wait for him until the last moment for him to recover so that we can count on him in the playoff game in mid-June, not only for what he means on the field, but also for the presence he has in the locker room and for being the captain of the boys. But all this will be resolved with the passing of the months.