Sports

Paolo Guerrero and the exorbitant figure he stopped earning after his departure from Inter de Porto Alegre

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

The constant injuries Paolo Guerrero caused his bond with Internacional de Porto Alegre to deteriorate over time, so the Peruvian player decided to accelerate his departure from the team, thus reaching a mutual agreement with the club and making his dismissal official in October last yearwhen he still had a contract until December 31, 2021.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Broadcast MINUTE BY MINUTE for Day 14 of Liga MX 2022

3 mins ago

The Formula 1 Miami GP is in danger due to demands from neighbors

15 mins ago

AC Milan continues to lead after meeting again with the victory against Genoa

27 mins ago

Chivas will look for a new coach abroad and these are the candidates

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button