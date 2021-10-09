Paolo Nizza, in the role of Mister Paura, presents ‘An account to be settled’, the thriller with Nicolas Cage

Macbeth killed sleep and will never sleep again. Like Nicolas Cage who has an account to settle with destiny. Only that fate is a lie and he has short legs. Once again, the American star is an angel of vengeance in pulp sauce. Between quarters worthy of Rembrandt, strip clubs and lively escorts, Cage’s grin reminds us that you don’t mess with a smile. Nice Guys go all over the place, but they always end badly. From father to son, blood flows like guilt. There are drugs to cloud the world and its laws. Vitamins for skin scars. But there is no cure for soul wounds. The way to hell is paved with good intentions. Thus to extreme evils, extreme remedies. A laugh and most of all, a baseball bat will bury us. It is known if you take the path of revenge you have to dig 2 graves. And maybe always chase the rainbow, to eventually find the rain.

It is no coincidence that in the film the notes of “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” echo, the famous song interpreted, among others by Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra