News

Paolo Nizza, in the role of Mister Paura, presents ‘An account to be settled’, the thriller with Nicolas Cage

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Macbeth killed sleep and will never sleep again. Like Nicolas Cage who has an account to settle with destiny. Only that fate is a lie and he has short legs. Once again, the American star is an angel of vengeance in pulp sauce. Between quarters worthy of Rembrandt, strip clubs and lively escorts, Cage’s grin reminds us that you don’t mess with a smile. Nice Guys go all over the place, but they always end badly. From father to son, blood flows like guilt. There are drugs to cloud the world and its laws. Vitamins for skin scars. But there is no cure for soul wounds. The way to hell is paved with good intentions. Thus to extreme evils, extreme remedies. A laugh and most of all, a baseball bat will bury us. It is known if you take the path of revenge you have to dig 2 graves. And maybe always chase the rainbow, to eventually find the rain.

It is no coincidence that in the film the notes of “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” echo, the famous song interpreted, among others by Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra

The plot of An account to settle

deepening



Loading...
Advertisements

Mister Paura presents The New Mutants, the film with Anya Taylor-Joy

In 2001, Frank Carver was arrested and charged with a crime he did not commit. Subsequently Frannk is released from prison where he served twenty years that have tried him psychologically and physically, until he also contracted a terminal illness. Once free, he has nothing to lose, so he gathers all the energy left to regain his strength and seek revenge against those who have hurt him, but also to find his son, now an adult and with drug problems, to whom he could never be a father.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
874
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
872
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
862
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
862
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
842
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
794
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
575
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top