Paolo Rossi, one year later: a pain that will never pass | News

On 9 December 2020 he left us the symbol of the 1982 world cup Italy and of an extraordinary period of our football

A year has already passed. Paolo Rossi he passed away on a December evening of a year to be forgotten after a quick and inexorable illness. Leaving us orphans of a smile so true it almost embarrasses you. The tale of his wife, Federica Cappelletti, of messages and letters received from strangers who just wanted share the memory and affection for one of their myths, he made it clear, once more, what Pablito represented for an entire country.

The tale of Spain ’82, that World Cup won against everything and everyone, would be enough to bring him to the Empire of national football and make him immortal. All those who were lucky enough to experience those days keep a small piece of that enterprise in their treasure chest of the most beautiful moments. Just an image, a song, a memory, to reopen it and rediscover the desire to caress that piece of happiness. Enough and advance to transform the most representative protagonist of that success into a legend to remember forever. Yet it is not enough to grasp the true meaning of those letters so full of affection sent to his wife.

In some cases, people understand. He understands with a sort of sixth sense that makes you, for once, think that a shared feeling can really exist. Everyone talks about that enterprise, everyone has an anecdote linked to those moments but everyone, without exception, is able to grasp the most beautiful aspect of Paolo, the one that is perceived when the myth is undressed and evaluated only for what it really is. And. Paolorossi (written all attached as we called it as children) the role of legend is always of little interest. He responded kindly to everyone, he repeated for the millionth time the story that everyone wanted to hear, because fairy tales can calm you down even when childhood is long gone, but there was never the complacency that accompanies the stories of characters much less important to him.

His being always smiling and available was not a pose, it was the most logical attitude of those who truly love life, in all its forms, even that of others. Of those who have never known how to take themselves too seriously, of those who appreciate lightness without being superficial. Even with regard to football he never gave the impression of living for the ball and treated the subject with the right distance, giving it the relative importance it must have.

For many, Spain ’82 began the 1980s, with the desire to celebrate after the years of lead. Maybe that’s true, or maybe John Travolta had already thought about it five years earlier, with the boom in nightclubs. That World Cup, in reality, demonstrated how impossible feats can become reality by giving a country a feeling as rare as it is precious: hope. This was Paul, a giver of dreams. That’s why it’s so hard to say goodbye. Indeed, a year later we can be sure that it is the only word we must not use. Because there is another one that we will never tire of repeating to him: thank you.