Paolo Sorrentino and Jennifer Lawrence together for the biopic on the life of Sue Mengers?

Paolo Sorrentino, one of the best known and most acclaimed Italian directors abroad, is about to present at the Venice Film Festival It was the hand of God, but soon he may have something else on his mind: a biopic about the life of Sue Mengers, eg.

Deadline reports, in fact, that a script (still unnamed) based on the life and career of one of the most legendary Hollywood agents ever (able to “change the rules of the game” and represent enormous talents) is already ready, for hand of Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo And John Logan, and the director appointed to bring it to the screen would be Sorrentino. This is a different project from the one announced in 2016 and taken from the biography Can I Go Now: The Life of Sue Mengers, Hollywood’s Superagent, which was to be shot by Morgan Spurlock.

Plus, as a protagonist, he would be in talks Jennifer Lawrence, who has already played a career woman figure in biopic (Joy) and could make the paro with the other film planned for some time for the director, Mob Girl, in which it had already been confirmed.

The release of the film could be destined for a streaming platform, as it will already happen with It was the hand of God.

