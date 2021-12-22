Paolo Sorrentino and the party in Hollywood

A real pre Oscar party! Indeed two! To put it with the reporter from Variety who was among the very lucky guests, “Paolo Sorrentino and his wife Daniela D’Antonio know how to celebrate It was the hand of God“. By adding the note that the film is among the favorites at the 2022 Oscars.

It Was God’s Hand: Movie Trailer Streaming on Netflix

The Sorrentinos (and Naples) in Hollywood

Things that happen in Hollywood. Where, in the middle of the “promotion / presentation” campaign of his ninth film, the Neapolitan director / screenwriter / writer celebrated with a couple of mega parties. Hollywood grandeur and Neapolitan cuisine, indeed familiar …

The parties in Elizabeth Taylor’s mansion

In the mansion of the number one diva of classic Hollywood: Elizabeth Taylor. The purple-eyed star … Neapolitan yes, Sorrentino, but with no predisposition to superstition …

The journalist / columnist of Variety Marc Malkin. Who opens his article by showing us the gift with which the hosts greeted at the end of the party. A 25-page book, about the film and more …

The Neapolitan family recipes

Reading it, the article seems to “be there”. Above all to smell the scent of Neapolitan delicacies prepared for guests by the pool … The menu chosen by Daniela D’Antonio included dishes made according to ancient family recipes. Pasta And Potatoes With Provola. Paccheri with meat sauce. Timbale of macaroni. Pasta and chickpeas. Eggplant parmigiana. All done by hand… To finish with sfogliatelle, stuffed pandoro and zeppole.

With Filippo Scotti and his wife

Welcoming the Hollywood guests were the director and his wife, Filippo Scotti alias Fabietto Schisa (the protagonist) alias the Alter Ego of the teenager Paolo Sorrentino. And then also other members of the crew and the cast of that marvel that is It was the hand of God. The Family lexicon, making a parallel with the novel / diary by Natalia Ginzburg, by our director, winner of the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival 2021. Where Filippo Scotti won the Mastroianni Cup.

From Naples to Liz Taylor

From Naples in the mid-80s where Fabietto Schisa relives emotions, memories, dreams of the young Sorrentino, to today’s Hollywood. Netflix rented the mansion where Liz Taylor lived in the 1950s, at the time of her marriage to colleague Michael Wilding. And the birth of the actress’s two sons, Michael Jr and Christopher.

Browse the gallery Paolo Sorrentino, from Naples to the Oscar and even higher: the photos of a life and of all his films

Who was there by the pool

Guests include director David O Russell of The positive side And American Hustle. But also Craig Gillespie who directed Cruella (And Lars a girl of his own with an unforgettable Ryan Gosling: look for him!). And then actress Julianne Nicholson (a 2021 Emmy as a Supporting Actress for Murder in Easttown, but also much more). The director’s American agent, Rick Klubech, and the Italian consul in Los Angeles, Silvia Key…

Daniela’s family recipes

For all the menu chosen by Daniela D’Antonio, journalist and mother of the director’s two children. And for everyone the illustrated book dedicated to the film, with stills and photos of the set. 25 pages in which the recipes of the dishes served during the dinners by the hostess are also revealed.



It is she, Daniela D’Antonio, who presents them in the preface. «In Naples, mothers don’t ask their children ‘how are you?’. But “have you eaten?”. If the boys, out of naivety or because they want to attract attention, answer “nothing”, then the discussion slips into drama. It is a transversal dynamic that knows no social or cultural barriers. And that has nothing to do with the cultural stereotypes for which Italians would be stuck in the 1950s. Instead, it is a way of taking care of others that demonstrates how much food is at the center of Neapolitan culture ».

Oscar 2022: the rivals of It was the hand of God

Oscar Night 2022 is set for March 27th. It was the hand of God, on Netflix after the triumphal passage in theaters, he was first chosen as our candidate. Then he entered the short list of the magnificent 15 which, after a subsequent selection, will be reduced to 5. The category is that of Best International Film.

Lost one of the biggest rivals, the French Titane by Julia Ducournau (Palme d’Or at Cannes 2021), remain the Iranian A Hero, the Japanese Drive My Car. The Norwegian The worst person in the world, the Finnish Compartment N 6 and German I’m Your Man. The Kosovar Hive and Icelandic Lamb. At least according to the forecasts of Deadline.

Paolo Sorrentino, the Oscar has already won it with The great beauty, in 2014. But that was Roman. This, to return to It was the hand of God and on Daniela D’Antonio’s menu, she is 100% Neapolitan.

And it is just as beautifully beautiful …

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION