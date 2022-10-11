Paolo Sorrentino presides over the jury of the Marrakech Film Festival – Movies and TV

According to the organizers in a statement, Sorretino will lead a group that includes Danish director Susanne Bier, Australian director Justin Kurzel, Guatemalan-American actor-producer Oscar Isaac, British actress Vanessa Kirby and German actress Diane Kruger.

The Moroccan director Laila Marrakchi, the Lebanese director Nadine Labaki and the French actor Tahar Rahim will also be part of the jury.

“Representing ten countries from four continents, the jury of this XIX edition is, like the Marrakech International Film Festival, a manifestation that celebrates world cinema,” reads the note.

In 2020 and 2021, the FIFM Foundation canceled the festival, but organized a virtual support program for young Moroccan, Arab and African filmmakers in order to explore international markets.

The last edition of this film event was held in 2019 and the film “Tantas almas” by Colombian director Ricardo Rincón Gille won the Gold Star, the festival’s highest award.