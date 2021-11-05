Paolo Travisi ROME – Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid. From the initials of the

Paolo Travisi

ROME – Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid. From the initials of their names, the Abba were born. Almost 40 years after the last record, here they are, together again in Voyage, a journey through time, which flows into reality, but can take us back to the 70s listening to the album. The unmistakable female voices, the four-voice choirs, those sounds of pop ballads, disco basses, flutes and Nordic folk guitars, are the perfect reminder for Abba fans, orphans of one of their records since 1982, when The Visitors was released. .

For decades, fans have had to settle for singing their hits in the cinema, in the two films with Meryl Streep and in the theater with the musical Mamma Mia. Until today, the day when Voyage comes out into the world, with 10 songs written by the male couple and sung by Agnetha and Anni-Frid, to which Bjorn and Bennu are also added in the choirs; the songs “are a reflection of our life in the last 40 years, there are the acquired knowledge and the hopes”, say the two authors in the only video interview released to PBS. All unreleased, except Just a Notion recorded in 1978 «between the album Abba and Voulez-Vous, should have been included in the latter. Why did we decide not to include it? In hindsight, I don’t have a precise answer, ”Björn Ulvaeus considers, but“ it’s an extremely funny song and we hope you’ll enjoy listening to it in these difficult times ”. In the two previous singles, I still have faith in you and Don’t shut me down, we find the pure concentration of Abba «songs about us, about where we are today in life», they still tell Pbs. Little things celebrates the magical Christmas of children, the melancholy I can be a woman talks about loving regrets, Keep an eye on Dan about the difficulty of separating when one is a parent, Bumblebee celebrates the free flight of a hornet “while locked in a garden »and anticipates the latest track Ode to freedom, a hymn to freedom that we should all sing in time of Covid. Maybe at the live shows at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, where starting from May 27, the Abbatars, digital avatars, will take to the stage, in which – thanks to special effects never seen in a concert – spectators will see the Abba sing 40 years earlier. .

Last updated: Friday 5 November 2021, 05:01



