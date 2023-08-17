Paparazzi captures Hailey Bieber in short shorts on the street while working out in Beverly Hills

Grosby Group paparazzi caught Hailey Bieber walking the streets of Beverly HillsWhere she was seen wearing short orange shorts, which she teamed with a beige T-shirt, tennis shoes and a bag which happened to be orange in color from the brand Bottega Veneta.

As reported by the paparazzi, the young model went out to run some errands and later accompanied her husband to dinner at “Giorgio Baldi” for the second time this week. It is surprising that during her travels on the road, the young woman was never caught smiling.

Hailey Bieber hit the streets sporting a look that was as casual as it was casual. / Photo by Grosby Group.

There have been many rumors circulating about the couple for months, with many saying that the love was over and it was even published that there was a possibility that Kendall Jenner’s friend was cheating on Selena Gomez’s ex-girlfriend. . For now, it’s important to note that the rumors remain just that, as both Hailey and Justin are still together.

For some reason, Selena Gomez’s name always pops up around the couple, even when she doesn’t cause comments, much less fiction. However, thanks to Eva Grace’s song, “Always Be a Fan”, many people have adapted the “Hailey, Selena and Justin Bieber” theme, taking the life story of this “love triangle” as the alleged inspiration for said song. is adopted. And thus we now see countless videos that highlight how the lyrics of this song perfectly summarize everything that allegedly happened and is happening between them today:

