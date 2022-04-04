Papilloma Virus, free vaccinations for girls born in 1997

On Sunday 10 April, girls born in 1997 will be able to access the vaccination center of the Papa Giovanni Hospital in Bergamo for free and without the need for a reservation. for the first dose of the papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination. The next 2 doses will also be scheduled at that time, which will always be administered free of charge within 6 months. Asst «Papa Giovanni» communicates this in a note.

The only conditions required are to have never been vaccinated for HPV and to reside in the area of ​​competence of the ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII (all the municipalities in the areas of Val Brembana, Val Imagna-Villa d’Almè and the municipalities of Bergamo, Gorle, Orio al Serio, Ponteranica, Sorisole and Torre Boldone). The vaccinations will be carried out at the vaccination center set up at the tensile structure in the external area of ​​the Emergency Room of the Bergamo Hospital (access from via Brambilla), open from 8 to 20.

What is the Papilloma Virus

Human Papilloma Viruses constitute a large family of about 200 different strains of viruses capable of infecting humans. It is one of the highest incidence sexually transmitted viruses in the world. The infection affects both males and females. Although in the vast majority of cases it is transient and asymptomatic, Papilloma Virus infection can determine the onset of cervical cancer, to date the only form of neoplasm recognized as totally attributable to an infection. HPV is also involved in the development of other cancers, both genital and extragenital (in particular of the oral cavity, pharynx and larynx). Finally, the Papilloma Virus can cause the appearance of benign lesions of the skin or mucous membranes, or even of warts (growths) at the level of the oral and genital mucous membranes.

The decisive strategy to prevent contagion is vaccination

“Prevention is essential”

Prevention is key. Screening tests such as the Pap smear and the Papilloma Virus test (HPV-DNA test) allow for early diagnosis of cervical cancers. «The decisive strategy to prevent contagion with HPV, and consequently all the injuries it is responsible for, is vaccination – explained Simonetta Cesa, Acting Socio-sanitary Director of the“ Pope John XXIII ”-. Furthermore, it has been shown that a vaccination coverage of around 90% is able to definitively eliminate cervical cancer from the reference population. It is a non-mandatory but recommended vaccine, especially given the frequency of this type of infections and the potential consequences. We also remind you that the administration is very safe and well tolerated “

