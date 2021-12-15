Papu Gomez offers himself to a great Serie A, delirious fans

Love for Bergamo, the affection for those fans from which he separated a year ago due to disagreements with Gasperini. But also the admiration for another great square of Italian football, with that manifest desire to go and play there, perhaps destined to remain an impossible dream, perhaps instead crowned with some chance of success. The Papu Gomez confesses in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport and talks about the past (Bergamo), of present (Seville) and a possible future: Naples.

Papu Gomez and the desire for the championship

It starts from the affection that still binds him toAtalanta, who today without him is fighting for the Scudetto: “If it happens and I find some space in the calendar of the Seville, I come in Italy to celebrate”. In Serie A he plays a footballer who loves a lot: “Insigne. I have a devotion to him, I have always admired him. Maybe the fact of playing Naples it has deprived him of some visibility ”. Naples which, however, is precisely the team where one day the Papu she would like to arrive: “I have always liked her for the connection with Diego, for the way he treats the Argentines, for that light blue shirt “.

Gomez, special memory of Maradona

Maradona remains an idol for the Neapolitans and is a character to whom too Gomez he is very close: “I’ve known him since South American Under 17 of 2005: I was the captain of theArgentina, he came to visit us. For me it was like losing a family member and I still don’t understand how it was possible. How could he die Diego? How could they have abandoned him, poor thing? How did they make the most famous person in the world die? ”.

Gomez to Napoli? The fans hope so

The Azzurri fans take note of the intentions of the Papu and they “summon” him immediately. Antonio proposes an exchange: “24 for 24… immediately”. Fabio clarifies the concept better: “Come! Gladly instead of Insigne“. Another Antonio paraphrases a famous singing success: “Come, this team is waiting for you”. And Biagio is willing to make a foil: “Let’s go on foot to get it”. However, there is no shortage of voices out of the chorus. Like that of Gennaro: “No thanks, already squeezed”. While Fraranzulla is caustic: “Another dwarf, retired”.

