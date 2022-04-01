Paquita la del Barrio breaks down in tears when she confesses why she has to use a wheelchair

In 2019, Paquita of the neighborhood suffered a thrombosis which took her to the hospital and recently appeared in bed commenting that she would not be able to appear at her shows due to her health condition.

A few weeks after this, the singer spoke for the first time about what ails her after having suffered thrombosis and broke down in tears when she said, “about 2 years ago i started thisgave me a thrombosis and from there to here things start to come out”.

“Already after the pandemic I ended up with leg and hip pain and well, no wayto work, you can’t “, he added.

In her wheelchair, Paquita headed to Texas to offer concerts in the midst of her recovery, “I get tired, so I have to use the chair because it is necessaryI can fall and it’s worse because you feel less effort in this part of the leg, I already fell a lot so I don’t want the same thing to happen to me”.

About his treatment commented, “They did a treatment on my back to put some needles and some threads that I don’t know”.

The singer also mentioned that in these difficult times she realized who is with her through thick and thin, “Especially from the family. When you are in bed, no one is going to see you, so it is very painful.”be sincere.

Despite these health problems, Paquita says that she will continue to appear in front of her audience in a wheelchair if necessary, “I asked God a lot to let me work, I don’t like to look bad and As long as I can, even if it’s in a wheelchair, I’m going to do it “, Indian.

Finally, she commented that for her the affection of the people is what matters most to her and she asks God for her health, “Health is the only thing I ask of God, the rest… it has given me a lot, a lot, not in riches, not in money, it has given me a lot in the way that I have grown, that I have gotten ahead, that people love me and for me that is wonderful. I don’t ask for more.”