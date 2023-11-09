“Paracetamol does not work in treating migraine”

Migraine affects 5 million people in Spain alone and is the second cause of disability worldwide. Despite this, 30% of people suffering from it hesitate to consult their doctor, But why? These patients often think that their migraines are not as serious or that they will not be taken seriously, among other reasons. For this reason, people who suffer from migraines self-medicate, and in some cases, they even do so with ineffective medication or dangerous alternatives.

“Headache is one of the symptoms of migraine, it is not the only one, but in middle-aged patients it is the main one,” said Patricia Pozo-Rosich, head of the neurology section and head of the headache unit. Val d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona during the I Lundbeck Migraine Seminar in Seville. ,Frequent or periodic headaches, with or without other symptoms, are almost always a sign of migraine. Even if the pain is very mild and even if you can manage it on your own with anti-inflammatory medications, it is almost always a migraine. The issue is how disabled it makes you.”

Therefore, migraine can occur in short episodes over very distant periods of time, but can also occur with frequent and frequent attacks lasting several days. One of the aspects in which this disease impacts the most is at work, with 32.7% of people suffering from migraine reporting that it has affected their professional career. And 22.8% fear losing their jobs. “Even if it’s mild enough that you can manage it yourself, it’s good to have at least some knowledge of what a migraine is. Knowing what’s going on with you is a gift because you understand how to manage it. What kind of equipment can you use the better,” says the neurologist.

Do we know what happens in our brain when it hurts?

We don’t know 100%, it’s a mystery. Most pain occurs in the meninges, the covering of the brain, because the sensory nerves that transmit pain lie outside this organ. There are no sensory nerves inside the brain, but there is a very dense network of meningeal arteries that supply it with oxygen. Unfortunately, veins are next to these arteries and this leaves us prone to many headaches.

You now think of a migraine attack as a circuit of lights with switches that turn on or off. It can be activated from within or without: For example, if a person is infected with COVID, increased inflammation from outside the brain can activate the circuit. In either case, the circuit is often activated from within the brain. Migraine sufferers typically have different energy requirements than when the brain needs to stop, which is why attacks may be closely related to emotional and physical fatigue.

Are there any other data besides the patient’s testimony that allow diagnosing migraine?





I hope that in the future we will have biomarkers, because I think patients need them too. If it is diagnosed by asking the patient in the clinic, there may be people who doubt that this is true. But it’s not about whether it’s true or not, it’s whether it causes disability. Ultimately, if you manage your migraines yourself by taking medication, it is a consumer choice.

We have diagnostic criteria that help us know if someone has migraine: recurrence of attacks, presence of aura, pain that prevents activity, discomfort with light or noise, and even Or even nausea and vomiting. Migraine is easy to diagnose, but there are people who have it and don’t think about it, perhaps because it is mild. I know only those patients who come for consultation.

The basis of this disease is genetic, but how much of it is emotional?

Yes, the predisposition to migraine is largely genetic. Other epigenetic factors, such as emotions, hormones, fatigue or sleep, trigger greater or lesser frequency of attacks. This is how the environment controls your genes. Today we know that there are genome variations that make you prone to migraines, then there are environments and moments of fatigue that facilitate attacks.

Does your socioeconomic status affect your risk of suffering from migraine?

Yes, there are studies that claim that chronic migraine, which is the most disabling migraine, is more common in people who live in low socioeconomic status environments. This type of migraine is closely related to poverty, but it also reduces the socio-cultural level. It may also have a lot to do with culture, and not just if you have money. Spain has a good public health system, which serves everyone. It is also related to obesity, lack of sleep, hormonal changes and the age at which the disease appears to a greater extent.

How effective is it to go to bed with the curtains down and take paracetamol, as has always been done?

We know that basic painkillers like paracetamol or nolotil are not very useful for migraine. I see patients all day and some get better, but I think that’s because the migraines are mild. The degree of intensity also varies throughout life and even till the age of 30, these pills used to resolve migraine attacks, but after a certain age this does not happen. Now there are other treatments that can help you more, but due to ignorance we end up compromising.

Botox had great effects for migraines a few years ago, how is it regarded now?

Botox works very well. We are seeing patients who respond excellently, they are great responders. But there are some who don’t react and there are some who don’t react that much. With these last patients we are transitioning to monoclonal antibodies and some of them respond excellently. It is teaching us to understand the differential biology that may have a common clinical expression. That is, I see a patient suffering from migraine, but I don’t know whether he will respond to the treatment or not. Of course, we are getting excellent responses.

Are we still blind as to which treatment to implement?

Yes, but I think we’re on the right track. We are working on a publicly funded project trying to better define when monoclonal antibodies might help, what effect they have at different ages of life and hormonal situations. It appears to persist and become more prominent in middle-aged women, which is when the disease is most severe. So it has something to do with age and gender.

This shows that early treatment is also very important in this disease…

Yes, starting treatment earlier makes migraine easier to control. We need clear evidence, but we face problems because we only call the moment of a migraine attack a disease and, moreover, patients do not want to be treated. We often pounce on patients to get treatment, but when we tell them it is for life, they don’t want it. This is a pathology that patients think will resolve with time.

I believe that if we treat the disease properly from the beginning, when patients start having seizures lasting three or four days, it will be better controlled. On top of that, new treatments allow us to see better results than ever before. They are medicines that we can give for a long time without any side effects. We need more scientific proof to be sure, this is already personal proof for me after the many patients we have seen.

Consumption of opiates, which is a curse in many countries around us, is increasing among people suffering from migraine…

Yes, it’s terrible and we saw it in the OVERCOME study. The company Lilly has done it, which also has this monoclonal antibody, and countries like the United States, Germany, Japan and Spain have participated. They did an online survey that they sent out to 200,000 people and 1,000 to 2,000 people responded. This means you have a lot of information about what is happening. In Spain we were proud that previous studies had seen low consumption of opiates, but this study showed an increase in consumption of between 5% and 6%.

Where do these patients get opioids?

Above all, I think it’s tramadol, which many GPs are prescribing with this new fear of anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen. I imagine that’s just it, since they also have no evidence that they work for migraines. They can be useful for some pain, but they cause addiction, so be careful not to fall into them as there is a global epidemic of addictions.