Parachain auctions push Polkadot’s price up

Polkadot prepares to launch his first parachain rods while DOT’s price skyrockets. Some influencers argue the uptrend of the eighth crypto for marketcap.

Polkadot and the proposal of the first parachain rods

Polkadot also seems to follow the Bitcoin and Ethereum price trend, developing some news that may already be real in November.

This is the proposed for the first parachain auctions on Polkadot, which take into account the enormous success achieved by Polkadot’s 11 Kusama parachain rods.

According to reports, the current proposal is under review and includes two lots for auctions. Here is how they are described:

The first: five auctions, starting November 11, seven days each, starting every seven days, for rental periods 6-13 (LP6 should start December 15) The second: six auctions, starting December 23, seven days each, starting every 14 days, for rental periods 7-14 (LP7 is expected to start March 9, 2022)

Basically, the parachains connect to the Polkadot Relay Chain; their launch means theexpansion of the Polkadot ecosystem and increasing interoperability.

Increase the price of DOT

Immediately after the announcement of Polkadot’s proposal, DOT jumped from $ 35 over $ 40, arriving at the time of writing a touch the price of 44 $.

The price of DOT between pump and dump has been in an uptrend since September, but is only now resisting above the $ 40 barrier, one step away from his ATH or All-Time High of $ 48 touched in May 2021.

DOT is at the time of writing l‘eighth crypto by market capitalization, with a market cap of over $ 40 billion and one crypto dominance of 1.65%.

The influencer supporting Polkadot’s bullish trend

Among the various crypto influencers who share their thoughts on the social network of crypto-lovers there is also Lark Davis, who with his almost 600,000 followers tweeted:

I remain very bullish on Polka $ dot in the run up to parachains launching in November. Top 3 Auctions I plan on backing @MoonbeamNetwork @AcalaNetwork @ParallelFi – Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) October 23, 2021

“I remain very bullish on Polka Dot in the run-up to parachain launch in November. Top 3 Auctions I intend to support @MoonbeamNetwork, @AcalaNetwork, @ParallelFi “

Not only that, Davis would also share another tweet last month showing the Messari’s chart, according to which Polkadot (DOT) was the most liquid asset held by Venture Capital and Hedge Funds.

Polka Dot is also the most held asset by VCs and hedge funds. Translation big money players are balls deep in DOT. pic.twitter.com/7psfNZ8rBW – Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) September 15, 2021

But Davis isn’t the only crypto influencer talking about DOT. Many analysts have shown their results even though i opinions on the price trend appear to be discordant with each other.

Papal Angel of FX Empire would have predicted that the price would have returned to $ 37 in these days. Crispus Nyaga Bankless Times predicts a price breakout that could exceed its ATH at $ 49. In the end, Aamir Sheikh Cryptopolitan predicts a downtrend for DOT, which could drop the price below $ 40.