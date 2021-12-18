Parachain live on Polkadot | The protocol implements the last step

A historic day for Polkadot, chain of chains which today officially implements the parachain for which the first auction closed relatively recently.

An epochal passage for a protocol to which, first in Italy and in Europe, we have always believed – and that it takes an important step forward, on an economic, commercial and technological level, for a future that, we anticipate, in 2022 it could be very attractive for investors early.

Epochal passage for Polkadot

“Technical” debut for Polkadot’s parachains: this is what happens

Polkadot is one of the most technologically interesting projects for Dapps and for decentralized finance, given that it is proposed as spine of a system of parachain which will be the backbone of the crypto world for the next few years.

Today finally, like reported by a post on the group’s official blog, we are facing a historical passage, because the first parachain I am live on the network of Polkadot, or Moonbeam, Astar, Parallel, Finance And Clover for now, with other auctions that will end in the coming weeks. An epochal passage, which we report by translating what the leaders of Polkadot themselves.

The launch of the Parachain represents the culmination of the original vision that we described in Polkadot’s whitepaper in 2016. Polkadot’s paper indicated how core feature of the protocol the multichain design. Parachains are the final piece of our core functionality, as we established in papers that are finally launched.

What does it mean for Polkadot?

As effectively summarized by the group they manage Polkadot it is an epoch-making technological and commercial transition as far as $ DOT. Finally the parachains go online and therefore we have concrete proof of capacity from Polkadot as bridge among several chain, what was the primary goal of this blockchain.

Certainly news bullish, even if perhaps not in the short term, with the world of cryptocurrencies that is suffering from problems that also afflict the world of equity investments. Upon the return of a phase of bull market clear, Polkadot will certainly be able to capitalize on what has happened, with other auctions that will be closing in the coming months and that could also involve other very important projects, as can be $ EFI from Enjin Coin.

We will continue to to monitor the world of Polkadot, of his ecosystem and the technological innovations that it will offer to the overall ecosystem of cryptocurrencies. Today’s is excellent and awaited news, which confirms the intuitions of Cryptocurrency.it, which he started talking about $ DOT when very few knew her.

Furthermore, with the close of the next auctions, there will be an interesting bullish pressure on the governance token of protocol. In particular, if projects with important commercial realities behind them will put themselves forward for the auctions.