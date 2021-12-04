Parachain on Official Polkadot | Endless bull run for $ DOT

Moment of extraordinary form for Polkadot – ticker $ DOT – which is the largest-cap cryptocurrency with the most important growth in last 24 hours. Easily exceeded quota $ 40 – now aiming at short and medium term targets.

What happened? What – we say it without false modesty – we are repeating on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it – we have been repeating for a few weeks now. The arrival of the auctions on parachain would have contributed to a big boom for the token. Boom that didn’t end there – and that will continue to push crypto up.

Auctions raise the price of $ DOT

Cryptocurrency which was recently also listed on the crypto-leading platform eToro (go here if you want to receive the free and unlimited trial account), an intermediary who confirms himself as one of the most attentive to thick cryptocurrencies.

We can also use it for the automatic trading – with the CopyTrading which offers instant copying of the positions of others in just one click. Or for those who prefer a good diversified investment on cryptocurrencies, they can choose i CopyPortfolios, smart wallet with different tokens inside. To switch to the real account are enough $ 50.

Polkadot announces the vote on parachains and the token flies

Everything started yesterday when Polkadot has announced through its social networks the first step for the arrival of rods on parachain who have already raised the price of his canary network Kusama.

5 years after the vision of a heterogeneous multichain framework was first outlined in the Polkadot Whitepaper, parachains are now ready to launch on Polkadot. Motion 118, to schedule the first auctions, has passed council & now gone to public referendum.https: //t.co/8pt3aT4vO3 – Polkadot (@Polkadot) October 13, 2021

5 years after the heterogeneous vision of a multichain framework that animated the Polkadot Whitepaper, the parachains are ready to be launched on the network. The Motion 118 has passed the step of council and now ready for public voting.

An announcement that – as correctly predicted a few days ago by Criptovaluta.it – triggered a rush to buy for the token $ DOT, with volumes growing strongly on all the main ones cryptocurrency exchange. Something predictable, but which, as we will see later, does not necessarily run out of its driving force in the next few hours.

If one were to follow Kusama’s example

If we were to follow the example of Kusama, we would be facing a growth path that will continue with each auction which will be made public and therefore the possibility that in the medium term i Polkadot target price that our specialists have indicated.

A propulsive thrust which, although expected, has not been reduced by it. This is a sign that the cryptocurrency market does not discount too much in advance news, even when these are only matter of time.

What to expect from Polkadot’s future?

In terms of price we believe $ 50 be the next major resistance – for which triggering the confirmation of the will probably suffice first auction. As for the medium and long term, we expect the protocol, which is already very important, to take on one centrality in the world DeFi further strengthened. Which will in all likelihood lead him to reach i long-term target.

We – and we repeat it once again with all the intention of underlining our intuitions – have already advised in the past to follow this cryptocurrency. And we also included it in ours crypto investment portfolio, a portfolio that we update periodically and of which $ DOT it has been a fundamental component since its creation.