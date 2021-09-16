Monza Grand Prix

The F1 race has turned into a red carpet with Marcell Jacobs, Michelle Hunziker, Vin Diesel and Francesco Totti

Parterre de roi for the Monza Grand Prix won by Daniel Ricciardo in his McLaren. There competition of F1 will come remembered from the sporting point of view for the terrible accident Verstappen-Hamilton (except only thanks to the Halo safety feature) and from the point of view of the glamor for the parade from well-known faces worthy only of the Monte Carlo GP.

Monza Grand Prix, all the VIPs present

At the racetrack of the Brianza park, guests of the box Ferrari, Mercedes And Alfa Romeo, they met the king of TikTok and Instagram, Khaby Lame, the etoile Roberto Bolle, Michelle Hunziker with her husband Tomaso Trussardi (great racing car enthusiast) and the American actor Vin Diesel, protagonist of the “Fast & Furious” film saga: all well-known faces who can boast a close link with speed.

Of course, the two could not be missing King of the race: Usain Bolt was invited by the Aston Martin driver and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel while the one who snatched the scepter, Marcell Jacobs, the Italian gold medalist athlete at the Tokyo Olympics in the 100 meters and 4 × 4 relay, was a guest of the Ferrari.

Together with him also his relay team mates Lorenzo Patta And Fausto Desalu. The Inter players and the captain par excellence, the former Roma, are unmissable. Francesco Totti together with his son Cristian.

