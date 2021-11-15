‘Paradise’, the theatrical season of Spazio Kor opens with two free workshops – Lavocediasti.it

Two laboratories will open “Paradise”, The theater season, with the artistic direction of Chiara Bersani and Giulia Traversi, created by Spazio Kor in collaboration with the City of Asti, Piemonte dal Vivo Foundation, Teatro degli Acerbi, and Mon Circo, and with the support of the Piedmont Region, CRT Foundation, SCENA UNITA, Cesvi La Musica che Gira Foundation, Music Innovation Hub and with major supporter the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation as part of the call “ART ~ WAVES. For creativity, from the idea to the scene”Which looks at the consolidation of the creative identity of the territories through support for programming in the field of performing arts and contemporary creative production, combining research, production, supply and distribution in an ecosystem logic to strengthen the artistic vocations of the territory.

The first, “Sound Space Body “, will be held in Spazio Kor dfrom November 30 to December 4 dat 18 to 21: a free music workshop with Enrico Malatesta and Attila Faravelli, for boys and girls aged 16 to 25, which explores the relationships between sound, body and space. The work sessions intend to offer participants a series of both practical and theoretical tools to redefine opposites such as action – perception (active performer – passive listener), composition – improvisation, pure sound signal – effect, intentional music – random noise, musical instrument / sonorous – the player’s body, movement-stasis.

In the theoretical part of the workshop some food for thought from very different research fields will be presented in an informal and functional way such as Sound Studies, anthropology, neo-materialist philosophy, musical ethnography, paleo-acoustics, psychology ecological and experimental music; from these approaches a substantial continuity emerges between man, animal and the materials present in the environment; sound, in this sense, indicates an ethically and creatively relevant path, if considered in a broader way with respect to the reductive perspectives proposed by both musicology and art criticism.

The practical part of the workshop will take place in the spaces of Spazio KOR and in the Asti area; the practical experiences proposed will consist of both site-specific sound actions and environmental recording sessions (field recordings); the sound actions will be developed in real time, according to the evolving characteristics of the context. Participants will be offered the use of some simple sound devices; such objects are not intended to produce sound per se (as happens with a common musical instrument) but to express the specific response of the materials with which they come into contact and of which the objects themselves are made. The purpose of the proposed actions is to produce sound by negotiating the act of listening with a fluid context; in this sense, participants are offered to listen to themselves in the act of producing sound, in a specific space-time, developing attention and care for the aural capacities of body and space.

The field recording sessions are confronted with the sound context in its most raw and immediate form, presenting it as a set of apparently unrelated and unintentional phenomena and inviting the listener to create his own attention structure.

No musical skills are required to participate.

The teachers of the workshop

Enrico Malatesta is an independent percussionist and researcher active in experimental fields between music, performance and territorial investigation; his practice explores the relationship between sound, space and movement and the vitality of materials with particular attention to surfaces, ways of listening and the definition of multiple information through an ecological and sustainable approach to the percussive instrument. He presents his work in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan and South Korea, participating in important contemporary music and performing arts festivals. He presents his research work through workshops and lectures, collaborating with independent and institutional structures including Q-o2 – workspace for experimental music and sound art | Brussels BE, Kunstencentrum BUDA | Kortrijk BE, Xing | Bologna IT, O ‘| Milan IT, Cango – Cantieri Goldonetta | Florence IT, Pistoletto Foundation – UNIDEE Project | Biella IT, Santarcangelo Festival | Santarcangelo di Romagna IT, Sapienza – University of Rome | Rome IT, Milan Polytechnic | Milano IT, Brera Academy of Fine Arts | Milan IT, Postaja Topolove | Topolò di Grimacco IT Vicenza Conservatory of Music | Vicenza IT, IUAV – University of Venice | Venice IT, Malatesta Library | Cesena IT. Teacher for AY 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19 of the Sound Space Design course at the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna. Among the collaborations in multidisciplinary fields placed between music and performing arts we remember: Teatro Valdoca and Mariangela Gualtieri (from 2007), SOCIETAS / Chiara Guidi (from 2012), Nuova Surface [assieme a Giovanni Lami] (from 2016), Cristina Kristal Rizzo (from 2017), DORO BENGALA [assieme a Francesco Cavaliere e Simone Trabucchi] (from 2019).

Attila Faravelli lives and works in Milan, where he studied electronic composition. His investigation explores sound as a material – but not objective – fluid and relational phenomenon. In his musical and installation practice he investigates the relationship between sound, space and body. He composes and performs solo (his solo work is published by Die Schachtel and Senufo), creates sound installations with Nicola Martini (Presto !?), plays with Andrea Belfi in the duo Tumble (Die Schachtel), with Nicola Ratti (Boring Machines) and with Matija Schellander (Aural Tools). With Burkhard Stangl, Mario De Vega and Angelica Castello he is part of the electroacoustic quartet SQUID (Mikroton Recordings). He also collaborates with Enrico Malatesta and Nicola Ratti in the trio ~ Tilde. He has presented his work throughout Europe, the USA, China and South Korea. In 2010 he participated in the 12th International Architecture Biennale in Venice and since 2011 he has curated The Lift, a cycle of experimental music concerts in Milan. In 2012 he was the Italian curator for the Sounds of Europe project. He is the founder and curator of Aural Tools, a series of multiple sound objects that document the very processes (both material and conceptual) of sound production by selected musicians.

Registrations are also open for the workshop “Trap and Russian Novel – On writing, music and storytelling”, for teenagers between 14 and 20 years old, curated by Eva Geatti and Alice Diacono, which will be held from 13 to 18 December from 6pm to 9pm, again at Spazio Kor.

The workshops have free admission upon compulsory reservation (maximum 15 participants per workshop). The times are indicative and will adapt to the needs of the group of members.

Green pass required as per current regulations.

For information and reservations: info@spaziokor.it , 3278447473.

Reservations also available on www.allive.it