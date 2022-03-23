Paraguay-Ecuador game, for Qatar 2022 qualifier, a mission ‘almost impossible to convince the public to go to the stadium’ | Soccer | sports

Paraguay is penultimate in the standings of the qualifying round for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. It has been eliminated for several days. He has completed his most terrible pre-world campaign since the tournament is played in South America under the all-against-all format, and he is the worst homeowner in the qualifying tournament.

For all that, the Guarani sports press acknowledges that “there is no enthusiasm” in the fans for this Thursday’s game, when the white and red will receive Ecuador, a country that can seal its ticket to the 2022 World Cup that day.

The newspaper Chronicle, from Asunción, believes that there will be little public for the commitment that will begin at 6:30 p.m. (Ecuador time). “The Paraguayan national team will play its last home game in the current qualifiers this Thursday and it is difficult, almost impossible, to convince the public to go to the stadium of the 3 de Febrero club in Ciudad del Este, to cheer on an eliminated team.”

The newspaper clarifies that “the leaders of the Paraguayan Football Association know better than anyone that if the match was played at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, it would be played in an empty stadium.”

‘It won’t be crowded’

In the note titled ‘Paraguay, about to close another disastrous campaign’, it is emphasized that “in Ciudad del Este we will have some public because the red-haired girl has not been a local there for a long time and for the people of the interior it is still an attraction see the players of the national team, but we must not fool ourselves either; the Antonio Aranda will not be full”

The Paraguayan newspaper Last minute He comments that there is no football atmosphere for the farewell of his team, as a local, in the tie. “There is no enthusiasm about the environment of these confrontations, although it could arouse some attraction in Ciudad del Este, where Paraguay will culminate its poor management against the Ecuadorians, for whom a tie will be enough to appear in Qatar.”

Let it be over

It is added “We already talked about the heartbreak and the resounding failure of our representation in this edition. Therefore, this seems to go unnoticed and the sooner it ends, the better.”

The other side of the coin is Ecuador, says Last minute, because in Ciudad del Este Qatar could qualify. “Paraguay’s rival, more than motivated to be on the podium (Brazil and Argentina have already assured) complete preparations for the trip to our country and star in the field what could be the passport for the summit event,” the information ends. (D)