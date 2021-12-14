Paraguay, incredible but true: the Cerro Porteño goalkeeper expelled from the VAR … before the match starts

The Supercoppa match between Cerro Porteño and Olimpia Asuncion started in a surreal way at least, with the red going to goalkeeper Fernandes even before the kick-off. All the fault of a rude gesture … and of the camera at the intersection of the poles!

A few years have passed since the arrival of the VAR in football, with all the controversies that have followed (and still follow) the use of technology to help referee decisions. And during this period we have really seen everything, because obviously a new thing also creates a series of different developments and uses that cannot be understood or imagined without first … something happening that makes them necessary. The latest news comes from Paraguay and will probably make many smile, but also worry those who take the field. Now the cameras are everywhere and, in full Big Brother style, they can pinch any incorrect behavior so that the referee, on the recommendation of his colleagues, is able to sanction him properly.

EXPELLED – The story it tells AS it is one of those destined to go down in history, at least … to that of the VAR. The Super Cup match between Cerro Porteño and Olimpia Asuncion began in a surreal way at least. As the players positioned themselves on the pitch after the draw, the referee approached Jean Fernandes, the Cerro Porteño full-back, and waved the red card in his face. What happened? That while the goalkeeper took his place in his penalty area, the opposing fans began to … throw everything at him and insult him. Fernandes therefore turned to the Olimpia audience and made an obscene gesture. Too bad he hadn’t considered the camera placed at the intersection of the posts, which allowed those who were at the VAR to review everything and notify the referee of the incident.

IN ELEVEN – Result, goalkeeper expelled for provocation and another series of firecrackers and objects thrown at him. In the absurdity, for Cerro Porteño there was at least a bit of luck: since the referee had not yet whistled the start of the match, the azulgrana were still able to send the reserve goalkeeper on the field in place of Fernandes without having to stay in ten even before the first minute. However, the Uruguayan Munoz did not go too well, as the Paraguayan champions lost the match 1-3. All in an atmosphere made even more incandescent by the fact that, despite the referee having proposed to play both halves of the match with the goalkeepers under their fans, the teams have decided to continue the old way. After all, just don’t make rude gestures in favor of the camera …

