Paraguay is moving towards the legalization of bitcoin

In Paraguay, several senators are supporting a bill in the pipeline for several months, born from an idea of ​​a group of bitcoin miners, such as the deputy Carlos Rejala. The latter began tweeting about the bill around the same time El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced his decision to make BTC legal tender alongside the USD.

The deputy, from the minority party Hagamos, had fueled international interest by promising that the bill would contain bitcoin-themed “surprises”. When the bill finally materialized, most observers hoping for a move similar to that of the Salvadoran government were disappointed. Although the bill proposes to regulate the bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining industry along fairly conservative lines, if passed, it would potentially impact domestic miners hoping to attract international investors.

Currently, a large amount of excess energy is in fact generated by the hydroelectric plants in Itaipú and Yaciretá, and the bill, if approved, would allow miners to move to data centers near these plants and use abundant sources of clean energy.

The new bill, according to the senator and his allies, would help promote mining as a “new industry” for the country: “Cryptocurrency mining makes use of special machinery such as data processors. It could be compared to an electricity-intensive industry, because a large amount of electricity is consumed in the process. You also need a skilled workforce ”.

This, he added, “generates a final product that can be commercialized”, namely cryptoassets. These “acquire visibility on the market, as if they were just another commodity”. The new law, on the other hand, would allow cryptocurrencies and mining to “cease to operate” in the “gray zone” in which they currently exist.