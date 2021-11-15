Paraguay, luthier Bernard von Bredow and his daughter tortured and killed for the Stradivari collection

Three people were arrested for the murder of luthier Bernard von Bredow and his 14-year-old daughter Loreena, found dead in Paraguay on 22 October last. These are three German citizens who, according to investigators, have killed the 62-year-old to steal the precious collection of Stradivari.

Almost a month after the heinous double murder that shocked Germany three people accused of torturing and killing last October 22 in their home in Areguá, Paraguay, were arrested. luthier Bernard von Bredow and the daughter 14 years old Loreena: they are three German citizens Volker G. (58 years old), Yves S. (60 years old) and Stephen D. (51 years old). According to the head of the homicide squad of the national police, Hugo Grance, they broke into the house of the German luthier to steal the collection of Stradivari owned by the man, ancient and priceless violins. According to reports from the local press, one of these was found in the apartment of one of the arrested, in Areguá, along with various weapons. At the moment the three have not issued any statements pending questioning by the investigators.

Bernard von Bredow, 62, a luthier originally from Siegsdorf, Bavaria, and his daughter Loreena, 14, had moved from Germany to Paraguay about 5 years ago. They lived in a family home near Areguá, about 30 kilometers southeast of the capital Asunción. The man, a self-taught expert in last ice age archeology, was quite well known in Germany for discovering the remains of an entire woolly mammoth when he was 16. The bodies of father and daughter were discovered last October 22 by a family friend: according to what reported by the police both were killed by several gunshots: von Bredow allegedly died of a gunshot to the back of the head but on his body the coroner found burns of various kinds, evident signs of torture. Loreena’s body was found in a bathtub full of water, with stomach injuries.