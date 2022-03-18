Paraguayan man sentenced to one year in prison for abusing a chicken

A man in Paraguay was sentenced Thursday to a year in prison after being accused of allegedly sexually abusing a chicken, in the first conviction of its kind in the country.

The decision against Roberto Marandari, 39, was announced by a Cordillera Sentencing Court, reported the National Directorate of Defense, Health and Animal Welfare.

The event, which occurred in March of last year and which gained notoriety in the country, is known as the “Cococha” case, named after the chicken.

In a publication on Facebook, the Directorate described the sentence as “historic” as part of an oral and public trial that began last Tuesday.

The defendant was facing charges for punishable acts against public administration, resistance and violation of the animal protection and welfare law.

It thus became the first process of mistreatment of an oviparous that reached the Paraguayan Justice.

After reporting the incident, the hen was given up for adoption.

Local media indicated that the first conviction for animal cruelty was released in November last year.

The sentenced was a 59-year-old subject of German nationality, accused of having poisoned a neighbor’s dog.