Paraguayan prosecutor murdered during honeymoon in Colombia

The Paraguayan specialized prosecutor against the organized crime Marcelo Pecci was assassinated this Tuesday on an island near the Colombian city of Cartagena de Indias where he was Honeymoonas confirmed to Efe by the Embassy of Paraguay in Colombia.

“It is a fact that is very recent, we are aware of the situation, we are in contact with the authorities of the Colombian National Police of the city of Cartagena,” sources from the embassy assured Efe.

The events occurred on a beach on the island of Barú, which is about 40 minutes away by boat, according to the sources, who said that the events are being investigated.

Pecci, one of the most important prosecutors in Paraguay, married the Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera on April 30 and they moved to Colombia to spend their Honeymoonwhere they were on the paradisiacal island of Barú, in the Caribbean.

“Criminal investigation and intelligence authorities are in the area with the lady and are already taking all appropriate measures and conducting the investigation,” the embassy said.

The Colombian National Police, which has not yet given official details of the investigation, assured that its director, General Jorge Luis Vargas, is traveling to the Caribbean region of Cartagena.

Vargas said that they are already in contact with the Paraguayan Prosecutor’s Office and that they have also “talked with the United States authorities so that they also join the team that Colombia and Paraguay have formed to bring those responsible to justice as quickly as possible.” .