Paraguayan students protest false Medicine degrees | News

A group of Paraguayan medicine students hold a protest this Monday in front of the National Council for Higher Education (Cones) headquarters to demand the rehabilitation of the Medicine career at the private María Serrana University after it was disqualified due to alleged irregularities.

The call is accompanied by a group of professors, who also disagree with the latest determination of the governing body to close the Medicine careers in said house of studies.

The protest was accompanied by posters, which had the phrase “We are not ghosts” written on them, with which the students, including several Brazilians, stated their position against the closure, defending the management of the university and demanding the reopening of the schools. Medicine careers.

One of the spokespersons, Elizangela Neres, assured that they do carry out internships and that the faculty currently has agreements and exemplified hospitals in several cities in the department of Alto Paraná and Coronel Oviedo, in Caaguazú.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Hernán Martínez, said this Monday that the complaints against the María Serrana University regarding the delivery of alleged false titles must be thoroughly investigated and that the resignation of the Superintendent of Health, Ignacio Mendoza, must be evaluated by legal counsel.

“A fairly deep investigation of all the problems that exist has to be done. We have to transfer the resignation to the legal advisor, so that they can decide if that corresponds, “explained the Deputy Minister of Health.

"We are not ghosts" Students from the María Serrana University demonstrate in front of CONES. They refuse to be part of a thread to access false medicine degrees

The Medical Association of Paraguay also ruled on the matter and rejected the closure of the university and requested the resignation of the Superintendent of Health.

The scandal occurred after it was revealed that at least 11 students from the María Serrana University would have had problems with their degrees after irregularities were detected, according to what the protesters pointed out. They allegedly forged signatures on their study certificates to graduate.