“Paralysis”, this is what happens to your body in sleep – Libero Quotidiano





We know that the Omicron variant, unlike the Delta which more easily affects the lungs, it involves the upper respiratory tract. And we know that although more contagious it seems to be less serious, at least for those who have been vaccinated. But now, report the messenger, some people who are infected with this new Covid mutation have reported a symptom which they describe as a “nightmare”. And the sleep paralysis. According to the NHS “sleep paralysis is when you cannot move or speak while you wake up or fall asleep. “A condition that occurs when a person cannot move their muscles because it is as if they are sleeping while the brain is awake. The disorder can affect at any stage of sleep.





Sleep paralysis is one of the parasomnia and is characterized by the inclusion of the physiological paralysis of the muscles characteristic of the Rem phase that fits into a moment of transition between wakefulness and sleep. Basically you have the feeling of being awake and paralyzed. A sensation that lasts a few seconds but that can seem to those who live it a much longer and above all very distressing and scary moment.





Fortunately this nightmare symptom it is harmless and it can happen a few times in a lifetime, assures the NHS, the UK’s national health system. Only for a minority of subjects can it recur several times affecting the quality of life and sleep of the subject.



