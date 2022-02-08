Paralyzed mice walk with spinal cord implants – Biotech

The first 3D human spinal cord implants to treat paralysis obtained in the laboratory: tested on mice, they restored the transmission of nerve signals allowing to regain the ability to walk in 8 cases out of 10. The results of the tests, published in Advanced Science by Tel Aviv University researchers could pave the way for the clinical trial of personalized implants, made with the same cells as the patients and therefore without the risk of rejection.

“Our technology – explains the coordinator of the study Tal Dvir – is based on taking a small biopsy of abdominal fat from the patient. This tissue, like all the others, is made up of cells and an extracellular matrix (which includes substances such as sugars and collagen). After separating the cells from the matrix, we have genetically reprogrammed them, bringing them back to a stage similar to that of embryonic stem cells, that is cells capable of transforming themselves into any type of cell in the organism. From the extracellular matrix we have instead produced a personalized hydrogel which evokes no immune response or rejection after implantation. We then encapsulated the stem cells in the hydrogel and, through a process similar to embryonic development of the spinal cord, we transformed the cells into 3D implants of neural networks containing motor neurons. “



MRI of the spinal cord before and after treatment (source: Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology)

These spinal cord ‘spare parts’ were implanted in paralyzed mice, restoring the ability to walk in 100% of rodents with acute paralysis (i.e. recently onset) and in 80% of animals with chronic paralysis (i.e. paralyzed by a time equivalent to one year for a human being).

“This is the first time in the world that I implants engineered human tissues they determined the recovery in animals with chronic paralysis, the best model to study treatments for human paralysis, “Dvir points out.” Our goal is to produce customized spinal cord implants, allowing the regeneration of damaged tissue without risk of rejection. We hope to reach clinical trials on people within a few years. ”



Graphic representation of the steps necessary for the realization of spinal cord implants starting from cells of the same patient (source: Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology)