Paralyzed the filming of a new series by Natalie Portman due to extortion from drug traffickers at gunpoint

MADRID, 30 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Lady in the Lakethe new apple tv+ series starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, had to stop shooting in Baltimore last weekend after a attempted extortion by a group of drug traffickers.

As reported by Deadline, which echoes the statements of a spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, a group of people approached the producers and threatened to shoot someone if they didn’t stop filming. However, they said that there would be no violence if they were paid an unspecified amount.

The local media outlet The Baltimore Banner, meanwhile, reported that It was some drug traffickers who asked for an amount of 50,000 dollars, which the producers refused to pay. As a consequence of this event, which occurred on Friday afternoon, the set was closed for security reasons for the rest of the weekend.

The Endeavor Content studio issued a statement on Sunday addressing the matter, reporting that they are working with the baltimore policecity in which they are set shows like The Wire or the most recent The City is ours, and ensuring that they will look for a new filming location: “Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our Lady in the Lake series, a member of our team was confronted by two men, one of whom pointed a gun at him, and then fled the scene. We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing”.

“The safety of our crew, cast and everyone who works on our productions is our top priority., and we are grateful that no one was injured. Production will resume with heightened security measures going forward,” Endeavor Content continued in a statement.





“It has been a privilege to shoot Lady in the Lake in Baltimore, working with its vibrant community on many fronts.. Our thanks and appreciation to the City of Baltimore, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the Baltimore and Maryland Film Offices, and the Baltimore Police Department for their incredible support as we we continue production in the great city of Baltimore and surrounding communities“, it ends.

“Lady in the Lake takes place in the 1960s. in Baltimore, where a unsolved murder pushes stay-at-home mom Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist. Her case brings him into conflict with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a hard-working woman who does juggling motherhood, lots of jobs and a passionate commitment to advance Baltimore’s black progressive agenda“, Says the official synopsis of the series.

Lady in the Lake, besides with Portman and Ingram, also has in its main cast Sonal Jagasia, Ronnie Gene Blevins and Brett Gelman. The series, written and directed by Alma Har’el, It plans to see the light on Apple TV + in 2023.