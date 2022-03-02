Paramedics transport ex-fighter Wilfredo Gómez to the hospital

Former world boxing champion Wilfredo Gomezwas removed this afternoon, by power of a court order, from a house he owned in the Venus Gardens Urbanization in San Juan.

Gomez, 65, was removed from the house in a wheelchair with the assistance of police and paramedics.

The police encountered resistance from a woman who lives in the home with Gómez. Live images from Telemundo showed her sitting in a wheelchair, aggressive, with a cane in her hands. Initially she was uncooperative in opening the house so that Gomez could be removed.

According to Telenoticias, relatives of Gómez requested through the courts to remove Gómez from that house, where they allege he was living in subhuman conditions and restricted access to his family and son. The home at least has tall grass on the front of the facade.

Gómez looked with a grown beard and swollen legs. He also has signs of bruising on his legs.

Relatives of the Boxing Hall of Fame member attended the house, including his legal wife, Carolina Gamboa, reported Telemundo.

Gómez’s relatives have denounced that the woman who accompanied Gómez allegedly restricted his freedom, did not allow them to communicate with him and feared for his physical safety.

The person accompanying him has not been identified.

This would be transported to a hospital institution.

The complaint (2022-1-262-0812) was filed by Carolina Gómez Gamboa, who is his legal wife, at around 1:59 pm today, after she went with her son to ask the court for an order for through Law 408 of Mental Health of Puerto Rico for his involuntary admission to an institution to receive required treatment and the state assumes his custody while the process is elucidated.

Agent Ariel Cordero investigated the situation and did not intervene with the woman who was inside the house.