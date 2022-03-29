Paramount+ lands in new territories in the Caribbean

Paramount’s OTT announced an alliance with C&W Communications to provide its exclusive content to Flor and BTC users in more than 15 new markets in the Caribbean.

Paramount+, Paramount’s global premium streaming video subscription service, announced a partnership with C&W Communications, the Caribbean’s leading communications and entertainment provider, to bring exclusive content to Flor and BTC users in over 15 new markets including Anguilla, The Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands. New markets will be announced in the future.

“This partnership allows us to bring Paramount+ incredible premium content to Caribbean audiences,” said Eduardo Lebrija, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and MD North Latam & Brazil Hub at Paramount. “We’re excited about the continued expansion of Paramount+, and we’ll continue to work to scale the offering, capture subscribers, and increase the reach of Paramount+.”

“We are thrilled to be the first to bring Paramount+’s globally acclaimed, incredible content to the region. Our Paramount partners have selected the most powerful content proposition for our countries. Our subscribers in most Caribbean markets will have access, as part of their TV subscription, to thousands of exclusive premium series, movies, children’s programming, including originals from BET+ and Showtime, which have become popular favorites from the United States and around the world,” said Britta Reinhardt Chief Commercial Officer, Consumer Markets, C&W Communications, operator of Flor and BTC brands in the Caribbean.

As part of the subscription (except for Essential TV subscribers), Flow and BTC customers will be able to access the Paramount+ catalog through Flow’s Video On Demand service. Through Flow Video On Demand, Paramount+’s vast catalog of original series, hit shows, popular movies across all genres from world-renowned brands and production studios, including Showtime, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon , Paramount Pictures, and Smithsonian Channel, can be seen at any time and without commercial breaks.

Paramount+ has already premiered the long-awaited series HALO, produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television. In addition, it is the home of the Star Trek universe, which includes animated and live-action movies and series, the serial killer Dexter: New Blood starring Michael C. Hall, and the acclaimed Yellowjackets series, a survival story that is in part drama, suspense and psychological thriller.

This mountain of entertainment also announced extraordinary premieres such as The Offer based on the extraordinary experiences of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy and his journey in creating The Godfather; The First Lady an eye-opening recast of American leadership, told through the eyes of women from the heart of the White House starring Academy Award, Emmy and Tony winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), playing former first lady Michelle Obama; Oscar and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) as Betty Ford; and Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Gillian Anderson (The Crown) as Eleanor Roosevelt; super-pumped the production that tells the story of one of the most successful and destructive unicorns in Silicon Valley: Uber.

The service offers Mayor of Kingstown starring Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner (Avengers: Endgame), Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest and Emmy Award winner Kyle Chandler; 1883 the series prequel Yellowstone which recounts the journey of the Dutton family on a journey to the west of North America; American Rust starring Emmy winner and Tony nominee Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule, The Newsroom, Godless, The Looming Tower) and Emmy nominee Maura Tierney (Your Honor, The Affair, The Report, Beautiful Boy).

In addition, the children and the whole family will be able to enjoy their favorite programs from Nickelodeon, The Casagrandes, Paw Patrol, Ninja Turtles, Blaze & The Monster Machines and all seasons sponge Bob and movies like The Adventures Of Paddington, The Rugrats, The Patrick Show.