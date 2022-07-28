Entertainment

Paramount Plus announces the third season of iCarly

To the delight of the fans, Paramount Plus ad than his successful original series, “icarly”has been renewed for a third season which will go into production later this year and will be released in 2023 exclusively on the platform and for everyone.

Miranda Cosgrove confirms that “iCarly” has been renewed for a third season

“The loyal ‘iCarly’ fanbase grew up with Carly, Spencer and Freddie, and now they’ve fallen in love with Harper and Millicent as well. We’re thrilled that Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn are returning for a third season and we know that Paramount Plus’s growing audience is, too. And I, for one, have to find out what’s up with #Creddie!” said Tanya Giles, director of streaming programming for Paramount Plus.

