Paramount Plus announces the third season of iCarly

To the delight of the fans, Paramount Plus ad than his successful original series, “icarly”has been renewed for a third season which will go into production later this year and will be released in 2023 exclusively on the platform and for everyone.

Miranda Cosgrove confirms that “iCarly” has been renewed for a third season

“The loyal ‘iCarly’ fanbase grew up with Carly, Spencer and Freddie, and now they’ve fallen in love with Harper and Millicent as well. We’re thrilled that Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn are returning for a third season and we know that Paramount Plus’s growing audience is, too. And I, for one, have to find out what’s up with #Creddie!” said Tanya Giles, director of streaming programming for Paramount Plus.

The first and second season of “icarly”created exclusively for Paramount Plusare available on the platform, as are the five original seasons created by Nickelodeon Studios.

iCarly stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett

“icarly” is starring Miranda Cosgrove in the role of Carly, jerry trainor in Spencer’s, Nathan Kress in Freddie’s Laci Mosley in Harper’s and Jaidyn Triplett in Millicent’s. The paramount plus series It is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by Ali Schouten-Seeks and Miranda Cosgrove, with Schouten serving as showrunner.

The original series of “icarly”which aired between 2007 and 2012, followed a group of best friends who create a website for and about children their age as they deal with everyday problems and adventures.

During its initial broadcast, “icarly” it became a pop culture staple and regularly broke viewing records among audiences of all ages. The original series was created by Dan Schneider.

“iCarly” is part of the growing line of content for young people from Paramount Pluswhich includes the upcoming original movie “Honor Society” and the recently announced “School Spirits”.

