Paramount Plus premieres the series ‘The First Lady’ today

Paramount+ Latin America revealed the official trailer for The First Lady, which will premiere on April 18. The new drama stars Academy Award®, Emmy® and Tony® winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), playing former first lady Michelle Obama; Oscar and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) as Betty Ford; and Emmy and Screen Actors Guild® Award winner Gillian Anderson (The Crown) as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The First Lady is a revealing recast of American leadership, told through the eyes of women from the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of government, many of the most impactful decisions that changed world history have been hidden in plain sight, made by charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. The series will pull back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women and their families, following their travels to Washington, delving into their past, and following them beyond the White House to their greatest moments. Through intertwined stories so intimate it’s as if the walls of the White House are talking, the first season focuses on the illuminating lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The series also stars Kiefer Sutherland (24) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart (wander) as President Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) as Susan Elizabeth Ford, Regina Taylor (I’ll Fly Away) as Michelle Robinson Obama’s mom, Marian Shields Robinson, Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Lorena “Hick” Hickok and Jayme Lawson (batman) as the young Michelle Obama. Other guest stars include OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as President Barack Obama, Judy Greer (KIDDING) as Nancy Howe, Ellen Burstyn (Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore) as Sara Delano Roosevelt, Jackie Earle Haley (Little Kids) as Louis McHenry Howe, Maria Dizzia (Orange Is The New Black) as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd and Kate Mulgrew (THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH) as Susan Sher.