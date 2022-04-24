Paramount+ premieres “The First Lady”, the amazing series about First Ladies that “scared” Viola Davis

Historically, the West Wing of the White House has served as the base of operations for the President of the United Statesas well as for your executive staff and cabinet members. This is where several of the most important decisions for the West have been made since the second half of the 20th century and, therefore, the other end of the complex, the east wing, has remained in the lowest profile in public opinion.

Nevertheless, the east wing of the White House also has something to say when it comes to importance, secrecy and decision-making. In this place is where the First Ladies have their office and work with their staff. is from where they observe the society their husbands rule. Is where they criticize and also propose. And it is where, on many occasions, they displayed more power than the President himself.

That’s where it takes place Paramount+’s new series, “The First Lady”starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson. This production will go through life as First Ladies of Michelle Obama (Davis), Betty Ford (Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Anderson)three of the most important and popular American women in history.

As the official synopsis points out, “The First Lady is a revealing reformulation of American leadership, told through the point of view of women from the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of government, many of the most impactful decisions that changed world history have been hidden in plain sight, made by charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. The series will pull back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women and their families, following their travels to Washington, delving into their past, and following them beyond the White House to their greatest moments. Through intertwined stories so intimate it’s as if the walls of the White House are talking, the first season focuses on the illuminating lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.”

One of the interpretations that generates more expectation is that of Davis as Michelle Obama. The winner of Oscar for Best Actress for Fencesin conversation with Chilevisiontalked about how “The First Lady” differs from other series that deal with power at the highest level, such as The West Wing, Succession, Game of Thrones or House of Cards.

“This is a series whose center is these three women and how they got noticed. Politics is the framework where they operate. It’s also about what stood in their way, the obstacles. The focus is on them, when it’s usually on the boysDavis commented.

“And I think House of Cards and The West Wing are shows about politics, but they’re also about people. Because that’s what we do, otherwise go watch a documentary. At the end of the day it’s about people.”“, he added.

Anderson, known worldwide for her mythical role as Dana Scully in the series The Secret X Filesnoted in this regard: “It is a series that speaks as much about individuals as it does about politics. The three narrative lines are fully integrated into the White House and their private lives. I really don’t know how they managed to mold 110 years of history, with different families, political contexts and time lines.”

The actress returns to historical characters after the series The Crown, where she played Margareth Thatcher. In “The First Lady” it will be eleanor roosevelt, wife of Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was president of the United States during World War II and served four times.

“She was incredibly non-reactive. I have a tendency to be very reactive, so it was very interesting to play someone so different from my life. She was very kind, gentle and compassionate, whose main goal in life was to be of service to others. He felt he had a duty from the time he got up until he went to sleep.”told the Emmy winner for Best Actress for The X-Files and The Crown.

Along the same lines, Davis reflected on Obama: “She refused to be invisible. She’s a woman who put limits on herself. I don’t think playing her changed the way I thought about her, but it did help me realize how terrifying it is to be First Lady. That’s what stuck in my mind. Everything is criticized: what you wear, how you wear it, what you say. Her confidence, the way she values ​​herself, is what I get out of Michelle.”

Davis also addressed the difficulties involved in playing a historical character when the emotions behind public events are not known. “When you play a real character, you may have all the information about the events, but not the emotions behind the events. So filling that gap becomes a problem. You can’t make it up. Or maybe yes, but if you do there will be repercussions. I think that’s the most challenging part, because for actors, the big issue is having privacy in public. And Barack and Michelle’s private moments were the hardest to script because they’re so fresh,” added The Help star.

By last, Davis confessed to being scared about playing Obama since she is a person who is alive, unlike Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford. “I felt scared because she is a person who is alive and who is very much loved and adored. She said something during her book tour: ‘I can’t say what I want, because that could change the way they see us. I could give my opinion, but it could cause a policy to be generated, or a building not to be built.’ Well, I felt the same limitation, even in the adaptation of the time of Michelle Obama. We couldn’t put anything on the page, because everything could have an echo in our days.”

The First Lady also has the participation of OT Fagbenle What Barack Obama, Aaron Eckhart What Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning What Susan FordY Kiefer Sutherland What Franklin D.Roosevelt.