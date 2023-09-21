Paramount Promotes Brooke Robertson to Head of Global Communications

Brooke Robertson has been promoted to head of global communications and media relations at Paramount Pictures.

In this role, she will oversee the film studio’s corporate brand and global communications strategies for all business units, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation and Paramount Players. She will also serve as a key stakeholder in Paramount Global’s properties such as the Paramount+ streaming service to unify the studio’s corporate identity and messaging. Robertson will report to Paramount Chairman and CEO Brian Robbins.

Robbins said, “With impeccable relationships at Paramount and throughout the industry, Brooke has proven time and again that she is an expert communications executive and a strategic thinker.” “She has been an invaluable member of the Paramount leadership team and is well-positioned to lead and strengthen our corporate identity and positioning.”

Robertson is widely respected among entertainment journalists for her outspokenness. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of global communications and media relations at Paramount and oversaw media relations, executive communications and the day-to-day operations of the global communications team. From 2019 to 2021, he held a dual VP role for Paramount Television Studios, in addition to his film duties. He began working at Paramount in 2017 as director of corporate communications.

Before joining Paramount, Robertson spent more than five years in various communications roles at 20th Century Studios, formerly 20th Century Fox. During his tenure, he handled corporate communications, talent relations, corporate social responsibility, corporate events, guild relations and awards. Film commercial units.

Robertson began her career at ICM Partners in the role of Interim Director as a member of the agency’s corporate communications team. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from UCLA.

