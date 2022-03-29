Paramount + Releases The First Lady Trailer

Paramount+ Latin America revealed the trailer The First Lady official trailerwhich will be released on April 18th. The new drama stars Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), playing former first lady Michelle Obama; Oscar and Emmy nominee michelle pfeiffer, (French Exit) as Betty Ford; and Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award winner, Gillian Anderson(The Crown) as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television, the 10-episode series, created by Aaron Cooley, is executive produced by Oscar winner Cathy Schulman (Crash), who also serves as showrunner, and Oscar and Emmy winner Susanne Bier (The Undoing), who is executive producer and directed the entire first season.

The First Lady is a revealing reformulation of American leadership, told through the point of view of women from the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of government, many of the most impactful decisions that changed world history have been hidden in plain sight, made by charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies.

Read also: Upcoming Releases and Recordings: Paramount+ Partners with Gaumont to Expand Its Original Catalog

The series will pull back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women and their families.following their travels to Washington, diving into their past and following them beyond the White House even his best moments. Through intertwined stories so intimate it’s as if the walls of the historic place are talking. As for the first season, it is focused on the illuminating lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The series also stars Kiefer Sutherland (24) as President Franklin D. RooseveltAaron Eckhart (Wander) as President Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) as Susan Elizabeth Ford, Regina Taylor (I’ll Fly Away) as Michelle Robinson’s mom Obama, Marian Shields Robinson, Lily Rabe (American Horror Story ) as Lorraine “Hick” Hickok and Jayme Lawson (Batman) as the young Michelle Obama.

Other guest stars include OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as President Barack ObamaJudy Greer (KIDDING) as Nancy Howe, Ellen Burstyn (Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore) as Sara Delano Roosevelt, Jackie Earle Haley (Little Children) as Louis McHenry Howe, Maria Dizzia (Orange Is The New Black) as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd and Kate Mulgrew (The Man Who Fell to Earth) as Susan Sher.

Read also: Free, without registering and 24 hours a day: Chilevisión launches a new news channel on Pluto TV

Cathy Schulman, through Welle Entertainment, is an executive producer on The First Lady along with Susanne Bier, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang of JuVee Productions, Aaron Cooley, Pavlina Hatoupis, Alyson Feltes, Jeff Gaspin through Gaspin Media and Brad Kaplan via Link Entertainment.

Check out the trailer here: