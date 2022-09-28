Paramount removes the next Star Trek movie from its schedule

Shakman joined the sequel to star trek in 2021, following his acclaimed run directing every episode of WandaVision.

Then in February, Abrams announced during the investor day presentation of Paramount Global that a new movie will be filmed at the end of the year” and will feature “our original cast”.

The only problem, according to insiders, was that Pine, Quinto and the rest of the cast had not yet officially signed on for the film when Abrams made his announcement, which left paramount with less than a year to secure the requested actors.

With the movie now off his calendar, that deadline is no longer looming, but it still leaves paramount no plans for a movie in its most valuable franchise. The last film in the saga came in 2016 with star trek beyond. Directed by justin lin“Beyond” earned $343.5 million worldwide, the lowest gross of any film within this reboot.

In the meantime, “Star Trek” enjoys its strongest presence on television, with five ongoing “Trek” series: “Star Trek: Discovery”, “Star Trek: Picard”, “Star Trek: Lower Decks”, “Star Trek: Prodigy” Y “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”all in various stages of production to Paramount+. The last entry, “Strange New Worlds,” even takes place in roughly the same time period as the Pine and Quinto movies, albeit in a totally separate timeline.