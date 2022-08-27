Paramount reveals the trailer for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere the first episode of the fifth season on Sunday, September 18 and every Sunday fans will have a new episode exclusively on Paramount Plus. The acclaimed and multi-award winning drama, successful in Latin America and the world, is based on the dystopian novel the maid’s tale, by Margaret Atwood. In addition to finding the fifth season, the millions of fans can find all the seasons available on the platform.

About The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was once the United States. Offred (Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaidens in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger.

CREDITS: The Handmaid’s Tale It is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd. The series is distributed internationally by MGM.

What to expect from the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale?

Trailer for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale

In the trailer for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s TaleJune faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose.

The acclaimed dystopian drama that has put millions of people around the world on edge returns for its fifth season next Sunday, September 18 exclusively on Paramount Plus.

For more information on Paramount+, visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlusLA on social media.