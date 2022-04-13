paranoia, trust issues and political intrigue are bringing the series back to its best

Say that ‘The Walking Dead’ it’s okay, at this point, it may seem like a recurring joke that we critics often incur. As if we hid behind a stone and, after swallowing you 200 minutes of dramatic emptiness and standard zombie makeup, we yelled at you: “Innocent!”.

For too many seasons the narration has been quite irregularwith very good chapters that were overshadowed by several very poor narrative and aesthetically.

But this eleventh season (which is said soon), perhaps because it is the last or perhaps for reasons that we will address later, it is achieving the impossible: that except for an episode belonging to the beginning batch (the fourth), I really want to sit in front of the television. That he perceives the plots as something more than procedures for the end of the season and, even, that he follows the action scenes.

Do not fool yourself: you can still see the seams, but even if his nipples are exposed, this is really a new suit for the emperor.

Could it be, finally, that I am again interested in the adventures of all the characters that swarm through this hypertrophied fiction? The answer is also affirmativebecause the emotional chicha is taking place on several fronts, with one of them interesting, conflictive and yes, adult, not in the sense of swearing or having sex, but because it involves complex feelings with no easy solutions.

By the way: in the following text there are spoils, and not the ones that make you a living dead.

The return of the queen

One of the things that we can most thank the producers and showrunner of ‘The Walking Dead’ is that they have brought back Maggie (Lauren Cohan), now converted into the steel widow. So many years of survival and tragic events have allowed him to accept making difficult decisions (such as letting his companions die, if that helps the survival of the rest), but there’s a fire in her that lives on.

It’s not love (although her son Hershel is everything). is the hate. First, against the Reapers, the new group of bad guys. Do you remember that I said above that the seams are noticeable? This is one of them: some wild mercenaries (like the Saviors), masked (like the Whisperers) and with a very strong religious feeling (here the wink is to the Governor). They took Meridian from Maggie, and she’s out to get that settlement back. because it’s packed with supplies they need in Alexandria.



From enemies… to colleagues (and please, keep it that way)

But the procession goes inside. If we didn’t know (loudmouths!) that this series will continue in a spin-off starring her and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), we would buy better than, at any moment, one of them would kill the other. Maggie enters the season almost ready to execute actively or vicariously, but Negan, who is in the process of changing into a better person, only dares to do it passively and with the excuse of her aggressive temperament and questionable decisions.

That is the starting point, but these 16 episodes until the final round, which will be broadcast from August, spans more than six months of time and the relationship evolves. Let’s hope that any writer who suggests “enemies to lovers” ends up abandoned in the desert, but at least we do get to witness Maggie acknowledging Negan that she is starting to trust him.

tale of three cities

This season is also the story of how Alexandria and the Hilltop, after various disasters, get back on their feet. Much has to do with the tenacity of its inhabitants to recover a settlement that, despite numerous failures, has always been safer than living in the open or being exposed to violent groups from abroad.

There is a snag in the middle of the season: they can’t alone. And it has come in handy that Eugene’s group (Josh McDermitt) found the Commonwealth and managed to live in it. Because the Commonwealth, whose help Lance Hornsby commands (Josh Hamilton channeling to Charles Later of a sad and hostile universe), is willing to lend a hand. First, altruistically. Then… the payment will be seen.



Wolves in sheep’s clothing, lambs in wolf’s clothing, and a guy with a metal arm

And here the friction begins, because if Aaron (Ross Marquend) is more than willing to receive help, Maggie sees it as a way to give up the little freedom they have achieved over the years: they live in a town that is falling apart and every two times three they are besieged by zombies, but it’s your little piece of civilized crap and he’ll be damned if he’s going to drop it for some help.

Like the comic, what will be the ultimate conflict at the heart of the series is shaping up: on the one hand, civilizations that have arisen from the blood of the zombie conflictwith somewhat authoritarian government systems, although based on the agreement between its people on the tasks; on the other, the Commonwealth, a reflection of the current governments that, under the banners of security or (falsified) economic freedom, they hide a systemic inequality in which some, by force, will always be inferior to others.

life in the big city

Life in the Commonwealth seems idyllic, but its chiaroscuro is a refreshing change in the type of plots that ‘The Walking Dead’ has been managing for more than nine seasons: pilgrimage, find a settlement, defend it, kill the final bad guy, continue. The lack of variety (no matter how many birlibirloques the script did) and the obligatory quota of zombies to justify the work of an army of makeup artists turned the chapters into paperwork.

Now, with an entire community that not only yearns for civilization, but has rebuilt it down to the worst of its cogs, he injects new ideas into the mix. As a Philip K. Dick fan, I couldn’t help but applaud the Stephanie subplot (Chelle Ramos), Eugene’s supposed love interest, and the reason the Alexandrians entered the Commonwealth. After several episodes of winning our hearts, he leaves Eugene without saying anything, which leads him on a paranoid search.

Life in the Commonwealth seems idyllic, but its chiaroscuro is a refreshing change in the type of plots of ‘The Walking Dead’

If only it was that. Although Governor Milton (Laila Robins) seems reasonable if unbearably elitist, he doesn’t know the rats behind him. His son, Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson) is a pampered despot who smears security forces and civilians on missions to get him money. His lieutenant, Lance, hides his appetite for blood and power, knowing perhaps that he could not run the Commonwealth…but he could run the outer colonies.

I don’t know what and I don’t know how many, but give me money

And, to top it off, there are the money and the resources. The money already appears as a sign of danger when a strange Daryl (Norman Reedus) finds a ticket scribbled at the beginning of the season, and it is one of the undercurrents that guide the story: its management, its accumulation, does not seem to give more than problems.

Of course, somehow you have to manage the resources. Carol (Melissa McBride) experiences it with anguish because he thinks that, in civilization, his friend Ezekiel (Khary Payton) will finally be able to undergo surgery for his tumor… but the waiting list is long, deadly, and he has to take action through favors for Lance. An apocalypse later, and it still works to do the dirty work for someone with power to get promoted in a society.





That eleven (it is said soon!) seasons later, they can still shine McBride and his character says a lot of someone who I thought had reached the ceiling when, years ago, he recognized that he had become a killing machine too comfortable with it.

Returning to the resources, it is the source of a discontent that few dare to express in a community where there are no law enforcement officers, only security forces. And what will they give, you can bet your best knife, to an uprising sooner or later thanks to the Alexandrians infiltrated in it.



Social peace… for now

The best of the best

Despite all these descriptions and praises, I still have a couple of chapters to review that deserve their own separate praise. After the morass of fights with zombies and the revelation of how the Reapers are organized through Pope (Richie Costerabout to pull his mustache to show how bad he is), we discover that Connie (Lauren Ridloff) is still alive and with Virgil (Kevin Carroll).

In the sixth episode, ‘Inside’, we attend an episode set in the closest thing to a haunted house that ‘The Walking Dead’ can givewith gaps between the walls and a handful of crazed cannibals that are proof that, to be scary, there is life beyond zombies.



invitation to disaster

Nor do I want to leave out the diptych formed by chapters 13 and 14, ‘Caudillos’ and ‘Rotten Core’ respectively. What looks like another diplomatic mission for Lance is actually an attempted massacre led by Toby Carlson (Jason ButlerHarner) that smears Aaron and Gabriel (seth gilliam). Two tense episodes, in a limited scenario and with the stellar appearance of Michael Biehn as a nutty leader random.

this is over

Although I have already said it well above, this season has my interest because of what it has told, because of how the situation has escalated and for a mastery, which has not been seen for a long time, to make several plots converge (some emerged in the empty final episodes of the tenth) towards the Commonwealth.



And the reinforcements arrived

I have no puns left with the titular dead. I don’t need them to illustrate the text, or to highlight that ‘The Walking Dead’ is striving for a consistent season without zombie-supported gimmicks.

Perhaps the best I can say is that, finally, the undead cease to be the center of the problems and the story. Let no one be surprised: from the first season we wanted it to be like this, but we were too fascinated by rotten meat.