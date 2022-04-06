“Paranoid …”, “Be a persecuted Jew”: brawl between Parenzo and Grimaldi

Hard clash on the radio between the conductor de The mosquito, David Porecand the former war correspondent Fulvio Grimaldi, whose skeptical positions on the vaccine are well known and already a matter of discussion in the past. The debate ignited because the host de The mosquitonow 88, announced that he has contracted Covid. The mosquito it has always been an irreverent show and the two presenters, Parenzo and Cruciani, are often at the center of controversy for their way of acting without filters and without hesitation towards the guests. Also in this case, therefore, David Parenzo did not fail to tease Fulvio Grimaldi, making sarcasm on some conspiracy theories that have populated the chats of conspiracy theorists since the beginning of this pandemic. In particular, the conductor blamed the infection on Soros and NATO.

David Parenzo’s teasing achieved the goal that the journalist had evidently set himself and Fulvio Grimaldi stiffened in the face of the conductor’s provocations, whom he called as “ newsboy “. After other poisonous jokes also by the war correspondent, the same informed that he will be forced to hospital because of Covid. But the serious illness, according to him, would not be attributable to the lack of vaccination but to a previous disease, a chronic congenital bronchitis, which would have aggravated the state of the disease.

Obviously, it is impossible to define the causes with certainty, but as can be seen from the scientific literature so far known and from the empirical results it is highly probable that the lack of the vaccine may have influenced the contraction of the serious disease. Faced with the words of Fulvio Grimaldi, David Parenzo who has been a fervent supporter of the vaccination campaign since the beginning, replied: “ Look, no one is happy with your hospitalization. In fact, I’m sorry for all those people who have fallen into the trap of bad information and who have not been vaccinated. I’m really sorry, but you should have been vaccinated “.

As often happens when certain arguments are brought to subjects who by choice did not want to get vaccinated, they react with extreme vehemence and always offer the usual answers: “ I would already be dead. You, Poreč, are a living Dead “. At this point the battle has come to a head.” You are saying shameful things “, Parenzo replied but Grimaldi, sure of his position, did not hint at reshaping his register:” It’s all fake, I have the evidence and the documents. You don’t know shit “.