Paranoid search for the white truffle

Truffle hunting is a cult. Last week, Nicolas Cage went to the cinema pig In search of the stolen truffle pork, go now truffle hunters Ancient Italian dishes in search of the autumn white truffle (Tuber magnatum) around the truffle capital of Alba.

It is not easy to find truffles, as we saw earlier in the documentary love with truffles, while the French fishermen gently hammered the branches in the root system around oaks, chestnuts and hazelnuts. Where flies fly, you will find the black truffle (Tuber Melanosporum). In other places, pigs are used, which have the disadvantage of loving truffles. This does not apply to grieving truffle dogs truffle hunters Play a starring role. Sometimes they are poisoned by competitors; The ancient craft of truffle hunting is under pressure from the search for profit and the climate crisis.

fanatical followers

Americans Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw roam the Piedmont woods with old farmers and truffle dogs: their film is an enchanting elegy for an endangered subculture.

Anyone who has ever tasted thinly sliced ​​truffles on top of a hard-boiled egg – we’re not talking about the petrochemical leftovers sold here as truffle flavoring – knows why this mushroom makes 400 or even 4000 euros per kilo. Its deep and earthy scent gives the truffle its irreducible followers.

It took Kershaw and Dweck three years truffle hunters, as they say during a Zoom conversation. They were fascinated by it during a holiday in northern Italy. Dweck: “We have heard of a mysterious and intriguing cult of peasant families who have kept records of truffle sites for generations. Peasants who go into the woods in the dark without a torch for fear of being chased and follow their paths with care. ”Kershaw:“ At first no one wanted to tell us who the local truffle hunters were. He talked to the head of the restaurant, I heard. He said: ‘My uncle knows more than you do.’ Uncle: Go to the priest. The Reverend: Talk to the restaurant.

This secrecy is also the logic of the market. Kershaw. The prices of truffles are ridiculously high. The global market is witnessing a huge boom, in particular the white Alba truffle, difficult to grow in truffle fields, is a prestigious product. At the same time, the supply is decreasing due to climate change, agricultural toxins and deforestation ”. Dweck: “Truffle hunters complain about poor harvests due to less rainfall and too much heat. In December and January, the mountains around Alba should have half a meter of snow. This is no longer the case ”.

To set foot in the door, the duo moved to live with local families for a long time. Kershaw: Three generations are under one roof, so be part of the household routine in no time. We left the camera at home for five or six months. After a while we were introduced to a local truffle hunter. When the ice broke with him, others followed. ” Dweck: “After a lot of chatting, walking, wine and espresso, we were allowed to go into the woods for one night.” Kershaw: “And after a few dark and cold nights, they realized we meant it. We also immediately shared our recordings with them so they could see that we wanted to present their traditions as something meaningful. They know their lifestyle is disappearing ”.

Secret Records

But they doubt they actually saw the best places on those hikes – they were even allowed to give the truffle dogs cameras in the end. Kershaw: “They are registered in secret registers. In it they write to their heirs exactly where and when they found the truffles, what quality and size, temperature and rainfall, if lightning struck. The belief is that thunderstorms help truffles “.

Trade is equally ambiguous. Part of it goes through the public auction of truffles in Alba, where the culinary world and the dictatorial nose of Paolo’s rules for a market leader gather. A lot of trading is also done in the middle of the night. For example, the duo learned of a road in a mountain village where there was a black truffle trade every Tuesday and Sunday around three in the morning. Dweck: “There were ten desperate buyers waiting. When you drive a Fiat Panda SUV on the street, the back door opens – the smell immediately filled the entire street. They broke into that Fiat and stole piles of cash from their inside pockets. The voice says! ”

Drug dealer

in a truffle hunters We see the three-star chef Enrico Crepa of the Piazza Duomo restaurant in Alba at night waiting in an alley like a drug addict waiting for his drug dealer. He sniffs his wares excitedly. “Yes, I want. Let’s go!” “It’s expensive though …” “Don’t worry, come on!” Kershaw: We asked Kripa why she doesn’t meet him in her restaurant during the day. ‘No, no, that’s how my father did it, that’s how I do it.’ In fact, the trade is as mysterious as the truffle itself, which hides in the roots of trees. “

Don’t they romanticize the white truffle from Alba a little? Kershaw: “Honestly, I don’t know if it’s really the best truffle in the world. They have their marketing in order right there in Alba ”. Dweck: “For us it was more a matter of lifestyle. About Carlo, 88 years old without TV or internet, who wanders in the woods at night with his dog, unreachable in the rain and snow. And then he has breakfast and goes to work in the field ”.

Kershaw: “The truffle hunt goes on without them. We were also with our little truffle hunters. If they find one, they photograph it with their iPhone and share it live on the forum. They hike up the mountainside ”.

Dweck: “It’s different”.

documentary truffle hunters Directed by Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck. ●●●●●

A version of this article also appeared on NRC Handelsblad on November 3, 2021