Paraplegic since an attack, he climbs Kilimanjaro

Martin Hibbert was seriously injured in the Manchester Arena attack in 2017. Having become a paraplegic, the British realized his dream 5 years later, to climb Kilimanjaro, and collected the equivalent of nearly 585,000 euros for an association.

On the evening of May 22, 2017, Martin Hibbert of Chorley sneaks into the crowd leaving Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena (UK), when a bomb explodes five meters from him. If he survives this terrorist attack which claimed the lives of twenty-two people, this 40-year-old Briton at the time comes out of it with serious consequences. Fourteen hours of operation will be necessary to remove the twenty-two shrapnel that riddled his body. When he wakes up, the forty-year-old no longer feels his legs. His spinal cord was touched, he understands that he is paraplegic.

Climbing Kilimanjaro: a dream

If he is first victim of the syndrome of the survivor, Martin Hibbert decides to give meaning to his survival, by changing mentalities on disability. In 2019, he joined the ” Spinal injuries association which invests in people who are victims ofe spinal cord injury. “ It was then that I first had the idea of ​​climbing Kilimanjaro,” he says. Eighteen months are then necessary for him to prepare his epic to the roof of Africa (articles in link below). And on June 9, 2022, his dream came true. After five days of ascent in Tanzania, equipped with an adapted wheelchair, the Mancunian reached the summit, surrounded by his entire team of porters and nurses, among those who saved life after attack “. ” A beautiful message sent to the terrorist who tried to kill him “, he told the BBC.

Half a million pounds raised

Arrived at 5,685 meters, Martin Hibbert expresses ” all his pride “, share ” between laughing and crying “. It is finally a dance of joy that he chooses to sketch. The English adventurer thus wishes to send a positive signal to all people with disabilities, proving to them that they ” can literally do whatever they want “. In addition to these beautiful memories, his challenge has enabled him to raise 500,000 pounds sterling, the equivalent of 585,000 euros, for medical research. A start for those who have climbed a mountain to get attention “but who will have to” moving mountains to get the changes we need “, he said on his page Facebook.