Parasite Eve, do you remember? There is (maybe) good news for you

Among the dormant sagas of Square Enix, one of those that certainly deserves a relaunch is undoubtedly that of Parasite Eve.

Without detracting from the importance of more modern titles such as how Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the most nostalgic gamers would not say no to other remakes or remastered games from the past.

In fact, in these days I know rumors that Chrono Cross may soon return in a makeover of a certain thickness, although the operation may not be that of a Triple A.

Now, as reported by Nintendo Enthusiast, the well-known website FantasyAnime – linked specifically to the download of ROMs and various patches for many role-playing games, including Square Enix games – received a warning from the Japanese house.

Square’s request is in fact to delete files related to titles such as Chrono Trigger, Parasite Eve And Front Mission.

The thing sounds at least suspicious, given that many think that it is the publisher’s desire to revive dormant titles such as, in fact, also Parasite Eve, perhaps in a real remake.

The first installment of the action RPG franchise was launched for the first PlayStation in 1998. The sequel, Parasite Eve II, arrived on the same platform in 1999. The third episode, titled The 3rd Birthday, was finally released for PSP in 2010, ruling the end of the series.

In March of last year, Yoshinori Kitase he really expressed the desire to see – sooner or later – a remake of the adventures of Aya Brea.

Not to mention that in November 2018, Square Enix had registered the trademark of Parasite Eve in relation to the European territory, news that unfortunately did not bear the hoped-for results.

