Juve transfer market, threatens Conte: Paratici has already moved! Latest on Tottenham’s market movements in the upcoming sessions

Antonio’s arrival With you to the Tottenham risks upsetting some market dynamics also at Juventus. The Salento technician gave a sort of authorization for two important summer operations. The reference is to purple Vlahovic, considered Harry Kane’s best heir who could eventually go to City. Paratici is working hard to beat the competition (in particular) of the Juventus in the auction for the Serbian. The recent London summit with Barone and Pradé photographs this offensive in grand style.

In the same way, the dialogue with Franck’s entourage appears at a very advanced stage Kessie, he too is often associated with Juve, now oriented to leave Milan at the end of the season on a free transfer. He writes it The Gazzetta dello Sport.

