Paratici: “I have found the Count of all time. On market hits in Italy … “

TO Sky Sport, Tottenham manager Fabio Paratici spoke thus of Antonio’s arrival With you on the bench: “I found the Antonio Conte of all time, very eager, with great passion and desire to start. He is very passionate, as he found himself well at Chelsea he will find himself very well here at Tottenham with us. As always there is a technical, economic, club part: it is an easy choice to make when you have the availability of someone like Conte. Where he went he won, every club has its own DNA, but this is truly an extraordinary club with enormous potential. I think there is everything to do well and compete to win, then you need patience to build, but we are here for this. We believe something important can be done. Defense to 3? We have a very competitive squad, he can play with all game systems, then choices are made and the coach is the most suitable to make them. Market in Italy? Right now we have confidence in our squad, there are important players and we try to get the most out of them. Eventually we will see later, when Antonio will know better the squad, if and how to intervene“.